BLACKFOOT – Author Rick Just has been writing and publishing books for a number of years now and he has just released his 11th book.
Just is an Idaho historian, writing about things that have been of influence to the history of Idaho or areas of Idaho.
His latest book, “Fearless: Farris Lind, the Man Behind the Skunk,” is about the man who brought the Stinker Stations chain of convenience stores to Idaho, from start to finish.
This is a funny and informative book that is a quick, enjoyable read with humorous exploits of Farris Lind.
Rick Just is a native Idahoan who grew up on a ranch along the Blackfoot River. He enjoys writing and bringing new and exciting topics to the citizens of the state.
“I have been blogging for years and generally get anywhere from 1,500-2,500 hits and have a regular group of followers,” Just said. “When I blogged about Fearless Farris, the founder of the Stinker stations, I had around 25,000 views, which I have found to be really a high number for this type of blog.”
Just has been following interesting topics about Idaho and publishing them for a number of years. His topics have included a number of items including a number of topics that surrounded Idaho’s state parks. Those books include “100 Years: Idaho’s State Parks” and “Images of America: Idaho’s State Parks.”
Just has made the art of self-publishing just that, an art form that he has perfected. He has learned many tricks of getting the job done, in a manner so that he can sell the books himself and through some bookstores.
“I have learned through trial and error the best ways to get the books into the hands of the readers,” Just said. “A lot of it is that so many little independent book stores were going out of business. Now, one of the giants, Barnes and Noble, has shut its doors, and the little independent book stores are making a comeback.”
Just was recently in Blackfoot, set up at the local Stinker store to help promote and sell his newest book. “Fearless.”
His stop in Blackfoot was a bit of a return to his roots, having grown up in the Blackfoot area, but much more as he has stopped in several locations around the area.
“Sales have been pretty good and the topic is part of it,” Just said. “Farris Lind is such a captivating topic, the things that he was able to take advantage of and the things that he came up with in such an innovative way, from the gas stations to crop dusting to whatever he decided to do. He always found a way to be able to motivate, inspire and create something of value from basically nothing. He was a true entrepreneur in every sense of the word.”
Just regularly has a column in the Idaho Press in Nampa and continues to write his blog on Facebook. His Facebook column can be found at Speaking of Idaho.
You can also reach Just at rickjust@rickjust.com.