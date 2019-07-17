BLACKFOOT – A first salvo was fired across the bow of the Bingham Academy ship on Wednesday as the ongoing struggle between the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission and the charter school continued.
For more than 10 months, the P&Z commission has been requesting information and an application from Bingham Academy for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP). The reply from Bingham Academy’s legal counsel, Nathan Olsen, that came in response Wednesday afternoon was, “We do not feel that we should have to provide something that the other schools in this area are not required to do.”
This round began on Wednesday morning, when an article ran in the Bingham Country Chronicle that revealed the P&Z commission was in the process of sending a letter to Bingham Academy, detailing what was expected from them in regards to the CUP. The letter was supposed to be sent from the commission to the charter school. Bingham Academy officials said Wednesday they had not received any letter stipulating that they would be required to obtain a CUP to continue holding classes in Riverside Plaza, owned by the Woodbury Corp.
Bingham Academy has been in place at the Riverside Plaza since 2014 and has just recently graduated its second class from the school. The school claims that they have never been told of any city ordinance that would require that they obtain a CUP.
The city disputes that claim on the basis of an August 2018 meeting that was held between administrators of Bingham Academy and the city specifically to obtain a CUP and a request of the city that a Plan of Transition be in place to let the city know specifics of when Bingham Academy would be moving out of the Riverside Plaza and into a new location which had been advertised to be on Airport Road across from the Blackfoot Airport.
“This is a total lack of due process for Bingham Academy,” Olsen said. “There has been a total lack of notice from the P&Z Commission regarding everything concerning Bingham Academy.”
Olsen declined comment on the letter from P&Z until he has received it and had a chance to review what it has to offer.
“The P & Z hasn’t required Bingham Academy to hold a Conditional Use Permit in the past,” Olson said. “We question the validity of Bingham Academy to hold one now when there isn’t another school in the area that is required to hold one.”