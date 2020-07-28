Even with all of the uncertainty around back to school and school sports this year, Bingham is still here for you. And, with all of the items on your check-list to get your children or grandchildren back to school safely, let us put your mind at ease with the medical side of things — from immunizations to sports physicals.
Throughout August, our team of primary care providers will be providing free sports physicals to all student athletes throughout eastern Idaho. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (208) 785-4100 to find a Bingham primary care provider nearest to you, if you don’t already have one.
Why is an annual physical so important for your student athlete?
A sports physical ensures a student athlete is healthy and ready to participate safely in their chosen sport. As any parent of a seasoned student athlete knows, a sports physical is not only necessary but is required in order for their son or daughter to participate in school sports programs. Most importantly, regular examinations afford the doctor the opportunity to discover any health-related risks or preexisting injuries before your child participates in rigorous sporting activities.
Parents must accompany their children to the doctor so they can ask questions or voice concerns about their children’s health and development. The doctor will also talk to parents about developmental and safety issues for the overall well-being of your child.
During the sports physical, the doctor will perform a complete physical examination and check your child’s blood pressure. The doctor will weigh and measure your child to make sure he or she is progressing along a normal pattern of growth.
Your student athlete may also be screened for anemia, diabetes, scoliosis, and other risks. These procedures are normal and help provide the physician with a “health timeline” should an illness arise in the future. Overall, checkups like these provide you as a parent with peace of mind and an opportunity to ask questions about the development and overall health of your child.
Schedule a Free Sports Physical
Our primary care doctors offer free sports physicals to students of all ages in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Shelley. Due to the popularity of this program, please call (208) 785-4100 to schedule an appointment with one of our healthcare providers at a location convenient for you. Or visit: BinghamMemorial.org/Family-Medicine
Need a Sports Medicine Specialist?
Bingham Healthcare Orthopedic & Sports Medicine also has the largest team of sports medicine specialists and athletic trainers in the region. Our integrated network of athletic trainers, sports medicine specialists, and orthopedic surgeons work in concert with one another to provide the best care to professional and student athletes as well as people of all ages who work hard or lead active lifestyles or both, not only in Blackfoot but throughout Eastern Idaho.
To find a sports medicine specialist near you, visit www.BinghamMemorial.org/Sports-Medicine or call (208) 785-2200.