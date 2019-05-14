Members of the Firth High School Future Community and Career Leaders of America with their awards at the organization’s state conference. Back row from left, Madi Popwell, Ashley Pehrson, Misty Anderson, Takesha Fuell, Alex Lopez, Mia Wanstrom and Luke Hansen. Front row, Briggs Lewis Liberty Park, Hallie Prestwich, Grace Christensen, Aleia Hatton, Jillane Murray, Kodi Bollinder, Hannah Christensen and Cambree Lewis, with advisor Kellie Park right.