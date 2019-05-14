FIRTH – If you’d like to get your hands on a few of the potatoes that made Idaho famous and help a good cause at the same time, head for the Firth Mill and Elevator this Friday or Saturday.
That’s where the Future Community and Career Leaders of America from Firth High School will be selling 50-pound boxes of Russet Burbank potatoes as part of their fundraising efforts to send six of their members to the FCCLA’s National Leadership Conference at Anaheim, CA, June 28 to July 5.
FHS teacher Kellie Park, the group’s advisor, said Claude Mecham, owner of the mill and elevator, was gracious enough to allow them to sell heir potatoes and hold a yard sale as well across from his business during his Customer Appreciation Days this weekend.
The six are among nine students from their organization who qualified for the national STAR Event competition when their projects won at the FCCLA State Leadership Conference in Boise in April.
Each of the six needs $1,500 by June 16 for plane fare, hotel rooms, and spending money, said Park, who teaches Family and Consumer Science at the school.
They’ve been holding money-raising events for the past month and have nearly reached their goal. One of the things they did was sell caramel apples with Gina Nelson, a friend of the organization teaching them her own recipe for making the delicious caramel sauce that was a perfect complement to the Granny Smith apples they found.
“She gave us her recipe so we can use it again,” one member said.
GPOD of Idaho, a fresh potato packer in Shelley, donated several pallets of its boxes of prime Russet Burbanks to the group for them to sell for a share in the proceeds, each pallet holding 40 cases. So far, they’ve sold three pallets, and they hope to sell the remaining pallets this weekend.
The six who will be taking their projects to the competition in Anaheim are Hallie Prestwich, Cambree Lewis, Madi Popwell, Jillane Murray, Alex Lopez, and Liberty Park. They will be accompanied by Mrs. Park.
Madi Popwell’s project was teaching children the joys of learning to read for pleasure. “I donated books to them and handed out reading coupons for the library,” she said. “A lot of the kids came to me later and thanked me.”
Cambree Lewis’ project was helping the family of a soldier who is deployed. She spent time with the family of Bryan Jones of Ucon, who is stationed in Poland, mostly helping his wife by doing things with their daughters.
Hallie Prestwich did her project on The Power of Positivity — how much having a positive attitude can make your life better.
Liberty Park’s project focused on how people can honor the families of servicemen for the sacrifices they make while their loved one is away serving his or her country.
The title of Alex Lopez’ project was “Choosing Kind, Not Bullying,” and Jillane Murray’s project involved providing coping tips to children suffering from anxiety.
FCCLA member Hannah Christensen said the STAR in the competition stands for Students Taking Action with Recognition. “It’s about finding something to do that will better your community.”