SHELLEY — “Being a princess is the dream and I was really excited to play one. I love it,” said Savannah Beckett, who will play Cinderella for Shelley High School’s spring musical of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic that opens Thursday.
The play will run in Shelley’s Little Theater April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, and 13 at 7 p.m.
Fifty-five students auditioned for roles and Malcolm Archibald, hoping to land a main role his senior year, was excited to be cast as Prince Charming.
Sarah Hartwig, Shelley drama teacher, was overwhelmed by the response and the high level of talent and said it came down to onstage chemistry.
“I had them read together and the way they interacted, there was a natural flow,” Hartwig said.
Beckett and Archibald first shared the stage together in eighth grade, playing Liesl and Friedrich von Trapp in “The Sound of Music.” They’ve been acting together ever since and can’t believe this will be their last school production together.
“Savannah and I have been in musicals together since eighth grade and we know each other really well,” Archibald said. “I value the musicals and enjoy being around the people in drama. I’ve looked forward to my senior year and I hoped I would get the big role and it happened.”
Zodia Olsen, another senior who plays the stepmother, agrees.
“The memories I have made and the things I have learned are amazing and valuable. They could not pay me enough to not take this class,” she said.
Shelley’s production will come alive with elaborate costumes, a multitude of sets including the palace, the house, and the garden, and a bit of magic.
When the fairy godmother claps her hands twice, everyone on stages freezes and the magic happens, Hartwig said.
“I love ‘Cinderella.’ It’s such a classic story,” Hartwig said.
Hartwig has been networking and has been able to use her connections to find costumes and props to rent.
“Luckily for us, lots of schools around town just did ‘Cinderella’ so we were able to rent a carriage and other things and able to get some ideas,” she said.
She was also able to find the perfect Cinderella dress.
“The dress is magical in itself,” Hartwig said. “The dress is amazing. One of my good friends is a theater teacher in Utah and so I was able to borrow it and luckily it fit well.”
Emily Craner, Shelley’s choir director, has taught 15 songs from the Rodgers and Hammerstein score to the group, but “Ten Minutes Ago” is her favorite.
“It’s catchy,” she said. “They’re all really good singers and some aren’t my students. I’m like, ‘Why aren’t you in my class?’ I’ve never done anything like this before so it’s a new experience and a lot of fun.”
Hartwig would like to thank the parents of the students involved in the production.
“The parents of these students are phenomenal,” she said. “They feed students during tech week, help with concession and ticket sales, one parent created the posters, one helped with costumes and altered them. This show would not be possible without them.”
She said the students have also been great to work with.
“The drama students are so hard-working and so positive,” she said. “I’ve lucked out with how positive they are. We have a compliment jar and every day after rehearsal we go through it. I think it gives them a bond they didn’t have before.”
As a fundraiser for the drama department, they are holding Princess Parties at 6 p.m. before the Tuesday, Friday and Saturday night performances. For $5, they will get pictures with Cinderella and Prince Charming, a wand, and learn a dance with the fairy godmother.
Tickets are $5 for the Tuesday performance and $6 for all other performances.