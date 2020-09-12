SHELLEY – A proposed short plat in the Shelley area has drawn attention from the Shelley City Council as well as the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission after Steve Neilson produced the three-plot subdivision named River Bend Estates 2 for review.
Prior to getting into the information surrounding the short plat, Tiffany Olsen, Bingham County Planning and Development director, addressed the commission regarding the specific location and comments made in a public meeting with the Shelley City Council denouncing the subdivision and the county governing bodies that would be involved in approving or denying the request made by Neilson.
The statements were read into the record for the commission to hear what was said regarding the proposed short plat.
Some of the issues that came to light during the discussion included the issues regarding septic and sewer services. Although the location of the short plat would be relatively close to the Shelley Wastewater Treatment Plant, they would have to gravity feed their sewage nearly half a mile to a lift station that pumps the waste into the treatment plant.
Gravity feeding influent that large of a distance becomes a problem depending on the depth of the lift station, because there is an equation that must be followed to ensure that the raw sewage does not stop flowing downhill. That would be option one, the second option would be to install their own lift station which they were quoted around $100,000 for that to be completed.
Neither option fits the budget for Neilson, so he went for the third option, a septic system and avoid tying into the municipal system altogether. The health department tested the area and made the notes that it would require a 300 foot setback to allow a septic system on each of the plots. Adding to having septic systems, each of the three lots will be over one acre in size with their own wells for water.
The subdivision would be located adjacent to the north border of the original development known as River Bend Estates with access to existing public road off of 590 E. Brookshire Drive.
The commission asked if they had tried to work with Eastern Idaho Wastewater Assocation (EIRWWA) about the circumstances and the potential of creating a sewer district. Neilson responded that legal counsel has expressed concern about trying to build or create a sewer district that is not inside EIRWWA and is unsure of the legal ramifications of doing so, or whether it is legal based on issues on other discussions.
The commission turned the time over to public hearing which was met with no public input, closing the topic from public hearing and letting the commission discuss the matter. They asked Neilson for points of clarification to ensure all the information was present. Olsen explained that the three locations all meet the minimum requirements for setbacks including the increased setbacks for a dead end roadway that would provide enough space for a turn around for equipment and school buses.
Other points of concern surrounded the entrance and exit for sludge trucks leaving the WWTP. EIRWWA stated that they use one of the roadways in the area for their sludge trucks, but it was clarified that they are using a dirt road to avoid transfering the sludge through the residential areas.
The information provided would be enough for a motion to be passed with a unanimous vote through the commission.