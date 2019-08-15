BLACKFOOT – Some 40 people showed up for a meeting of the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday night, with most of them there to hear the details about one request for a subdivision and the other on a conditional use permit.
Although there were two requests on the agenda for a favorable recommendation to the county commissioners for subdivisions, the one that drew the most interest was the 24-lot Boots-N-Roses Estates Subdivision near the intersection of Porterville and Groveland roads proposed by members of the Ned Gneiting Living Trust.
The biggest concern among people there because of the proposed subdivision was the effect 25 individual septic systems would have on culinary water quality.
Groveland resident Clem Yancey, who said he is an advisor to the Groveland Water and Sewer District, gave a history of its formation, saying it resulted because the water was contaminated by sewage waste. After the district was formed, a community well was drilled and a sewage system that transported effluent to the City of Blackfoot’s treatment plant was installed. Then the level of contamination began to drop, he said.
Yancey said the sewer system was designed to accommodate future growth, and if the board recommends the subdivision for approval it should include a condition that it connect to the district’s sewer system, which would require installation of a lift station at Porterville and Groveland roads.
Connie Anderson, a resident of Porterville Road, was concerned about the effect increased traffic might have on those residents who back onto the road. She said there is already is a stream of 60 mph traffic, especially on weekday mornings, and the road is not patrolled sufficiently by the sheriff’s deputies to curb it.
Representing the Gneiting Trust, engineer Chris Street said the subdivision is not for profit, but is being proposed because the estate doesn’t have a sufficient number of division rights to give each of the family members in the trust a share, and subdividing it into one to two-acre lots is the way it can be done. Part of the land in the proposed subdivision may never be developed, he said, and would remain farm land.
He said also, as part of the subdivision proposal, they’re required to dedicate 40 feet of land on either side of the road’s center line for an easement so the road can be widened. As to connecting to the water and sewer systems they’re half-a mile away, so connecting to either is not financially feasible. He said the Department of Environmental Quality will be involved in the septic tank decision.
Following discussion, the board voted unanimously to recommend the subdivision for approval without attaching conditions. The public hearing before the county commissioners on the request is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. in commission chambers.
The Conditional Use Permit application that drew attention was for KC and Krystal Seamons, who live in an area zoned Residential/Agriculture near 221 N., 75 W. They need the permit so they can park trucks and trailers that haul “liquid agricultural products” on their 1.26-acre property when they’re not in use, wash them out occasionally, and do minor service work on them.
Krystal testified that they’ve been doing those things for more than 20 years and because it’s an R/A zone didn’t realize until recently that they needed a CUP.
Two people testified in opposition to the CUP. Complaints ranged from bleeping noise from batteries being charged and early morning noise from trucks coming and going to concerns about spillage from hazardous waste being transported and/or injected into a ground drain, trucks with a trailer and pup taking up too much room making the turn onto the Seamons property, a power pole and fence post being knocked down and dumping sour milk onto the ground.
KC Seamons said it’s been proven that it wasn’t their trucks that knocked the power pole and fence posts down and that the trucks come home 95 percent empty. Krystal Seamons said they have never transported milk, and that the trucks are only there from Friday evenings until early Monday mornings. They’re sometimes washed out and minor maintenance work is done on them.
Testifying in favor, neighbor Becky Bates said she’s lived on the street for 40 years and the trucks have never been an issue. “We have farm trucks and equipment going up and down the roads all the time.”
During board discussion, it was noted that there’s never been a complaint filed against the Seamons until they applied for the CUP. It was approved unanimously. Anyone in opposition can appeal granting of the CUP to the county commissioners.
The zoning board also approved a CUP for Kerry Casperson to transfer two division rights previously transferred to property at 60 N. 950 W. back to the property from which they originally came.
A request from Brandon Herres for a CUP to transfer two division rights in an original parcel of land to 5.3 acres of land in an R/A zone at approximately 516 W., 200 N. was unanimously approved.
A request from Daniel Sonnenberg for a zone change from Agriculture to Residential/Agriculture on approximately 39.4 acres west of Atomic City limits for possible future development was unanimously approved for recommendation to the county commissioners.
The board also recommended unanimously for approval by the county commissioners a request from Wilbur and Colleen Gregory for a six-lot subdivision of 1.1 to 1.3-acres on 8.3 acres in a Residential Zone at approximately 533 W., 37 S., with access by private easement. The purpose of the subdivision is to divide a family estate. The public hearing on the request is scheduled in the commission office for Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.
The board’s final action was to approve a CUP applied for by Paula and Sherry Parks to transfer seven division rights from other property they own west of Blackfoot to 13.5 acres unsuitable for farming in an R/A zone fronting on Groveland Road at approximately 317 N., 400 W.
Two people testified in opposition, one the previous owner, who said she would never have sold the property to Parks if she had known the plan was to build a subdivision.