Summer brings with it a host of fun activities for the whole family. From eating safely at picnics and taking a dip in a pool to protecting yourself from bugs bites and plants, take advantage of these quick hints to keep your entire family healthy.
Picnics
Picnic time is, sadly, food poisoning time as well. The bacteria that make us sick to our stomachs grow faster when the temperature and humidity climb. To lessen your risk of a food-borne illness, heed these tips.
- Wrap raw meat securely and keep it separate from ready-to-eat foods.
- Cook meats until they are no longer pink inside.
- Keep lunch meats, salads and spreads on ice or in well-insulated coolers.
- When the temperature hits 90 degrees, don’t eat foods that have been out (even on ice) for more than an hour.
Pools
A dip in the pool may be a great way to escape rising temperatures, yet thousands of Americans drown each year. Be sure to follow these water-safety tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Use the buddy system. Never swim alone or in unsupervised areas.
- Always keep an eye on young children when they are in or near water.
- Take a swim lesson. Children as young as 4 can benefit from lessons.
- Avoid swallowing the water. Bacteria and chemicals in pools can make you sick.
Bugs
One of the pleasures of spring and summer is spending more time outdoors. But bees, wasps, hornets, yellow jackets and fire ants — as well as mosquitoes, ticks, biting flies and some spiders can cause reactions. Follow these outdoor safety tips to avoid them.
- Walk in the center of trails to avoid brushing up against grass and brush.
- Wear light-colored clothing.
- Spray clothing or skin with repellents that contain 10% to 30% DEET. Make sure kids get below 10% DEET.
Plants
Contact with poison ivy or poison oak causes red, swollen skin, blisters and severe itching. While symptoms usually go away after a week or so, calamine lotion and hydrocortisone cream can help relieve discomfort. If you have a severe reaction or if your eyes, face or genital area is involved, see your doctor.
Biking
Biking is a great form of summer exercise. Just exercise some caution and protect your head with a good helmet.
According to the Bicycle Helmet Safety Institute, about 67,000 bicyclists with head injuries visit emergency rooms every year. But up to 85% of cyclists’ brain injuries could be prevented by proper helmet use.
When buying a bicycle helmet, make sure it’s a good fit. The helmet should be level on your head, touching all around and comfortably snug but not tight. The helmet shouldn’t move more than about an inch in any direction and it should not pull off, no matter how hard you try.
Make sure the helmet is comfortable — and go ahead and pick a snazzy color, preferably a bright or light shade, so motorists and other cyclists can see you. Look for a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) sticker to ensure the helmet meets appropriate standards, and replace your helmet after any crash.
