Sun dances at Fort Hall

During the Idaho Centennial celebration in 1990, Mary Beitia, Journal staff writer, contributed the following:
----
Ceremonial dancing is fundamental to religious and social expression in Native American culture, but not many traditional dances have survived the abrupt shove of the Indians into a foreign society.
The Sun Dance was one of the survivors, largely due to the conscious efforts of the Shoshone-Bannock Indians at Fort Hall. Although different tribes now travel from neighboring reservations to Fort Hall to observe the summer ceremony, its origin and its future remain uncertain.
The Sun Dance was probably borrowed from the Plains Indians around 1900 — 32 years after the Fort Bridger Treaty established the Fort Hall Reservation. However, dancing rituals had always been important to the Shoshoni and several dances were native to the tribe.
The early Northern Shoshoni, for example, had a scalp dance performed primarily by the women of the tribe. Men beat hand drums while women with eagle feathers or beaded costumes danced around a scalp pole. According to some historians, the Northern Shoshoni highly valued the scalps of the Blackfeet and the Nez Perce Indians, and scalp-dance songs were composed specifically for scalp-hunting expeditions.
Virtually every tribe in the plains region held some kind of Sun Dance ceremony during the summer months. After tribal members erected a medicine lodge around a consecrated center pole, they marked out an altar with a circle of buffalo skulls and placed special offerings in a fork in the pole. Participants danced and prayed for about four days, fasting the entire time, and concluded the ceremony with a torture rite.
The purpose of the Sun Dance varied from tribe to tribe. Themes included seasonal renewal, growth and replenishment, the acquisition of spiritual powers and mobilization for war. Most plains tribes depended on dreams accompanying the fast to bring spiritual power and future knowledge of what they might expect and do in the upcoming year. To this day, in fact, the Fort Hall Sun Dance cannot occur if a medicine man does not receive a vision.
In the Shoshoni tradition, a vision comes to a medicine man in the fall or winter, instructing him on the Sun Dance to come later that summer. The tribe, then supervised by the medicine man prepares for the ceremony throughout the year.
The vision leads the medicine man to the poles to be used in building the Sun Dance Lodge. Before cutting a tree, tribal members request its permission with ritual songs and prayers overseen by the medicine man. Before erecting it, they perform a ritual, ‘killing of the center pole.’ They sing three songs, each time lifting then dropping the pole. As they sing the fourth song, they stand it up.
Once the center pole is up, the men lean twelve poles against it, making a circle about 30 feet in diameter. Finally, birch trees are placed around the circumference of the circle making it an enlarged lodge.
According to tradition, the construction of the lodge, which begins in the morning, must be finished by sunset.
People join in the 3 to 4 day dance for some specific reason. A person may be sick and hope the dance will cure him, he may dance for a friend or relative who is too sick to dance for himself, or he may have another problem he hopes to solve through the ceremony. Both men and women may dance; however, they do not mingle in or outside the dance lodge, and they stay in separate groups while they dance.
Men wear only blankets around their waists; women wear beaded dresses and an eagle plume around their little fingers. Traditionally, the eagle plume represents the fog that hid warriors from pursuers or otherwise made them invisible. The lightness of the plume also suggested a weightlessness that carried the horses swiftly over the ground.
Both men and women hang eagle bone whistles around their necks. The eagle, considered the primary servant of the Sun, can bear messages from spirit to man and man to spirit. The whistle concentrates prayers of the dancers and aids in transferring sickness or other problems from the dancers to the spirit.
The buffalo, too, is a critical part of the ceremony just as he was a critical part of Indian culture. The historian, Tom McHugh writes, ‘Brought into instant rapport with the tribes through their dependence upon him, the buffalo became a cherished symbol. His appearance and movement were poetically described. He figured in dances, superstitions, taboos, societies, visions and cures. Ceremonies were held in his honor. In short the buffalo was worshiped as no other animal was ever worshiped in the Indians domain.’
The Shoshoni fasten a buffalo skull to the center pole which endows the dancers with spiritual strength and through which the medicine man blesses them.
Participants dance up to the center pole and back in their marked places, wearing a trail in the ground with their bare feet. They follow the instructions of the medicine man who leads them in various rituals, depending on the vision he has received.
Early each morning, the medicine man calls the dancers to the center altar. As they all face the lodge opening and the sunrise, the medicine man sings a prayer song worshiping the sun as it filters into the lodge. Following the sunrise service, the dancers clean themselves with sweet sage and peppermint brought to them by their family and friends.
Dancers cannot eat or drink during the dance, and if one swoons or faints, the others move him to the side of the lodge and place herbs over his body to cool him. The medicine man monitors him but does not force him to awaken — the fainting spell is considered the vision dancers hope to receive through the ceremony.
Although thirst, stomach pains … and fatigue wear down the dancers, they are constantly encouraged by the medicine man and drum singing.
Singers beat rawhide drums, about five feet wide to stimulate the dancers. When a dancer appears to be at the point of fainting, the drum singers may step up the tempo of the beat, keeping the dancer conscious for as long as possible because the longer he can stay awake, the better his chances are at receiving a vision.
Singing, dancing and drumming continue day and night in the lodge until the medicine man closes the ceremony. At night a cedar wood bonfire is built, traditionally by the warriors of the tribe, near the lodge opening. When the wood burns down, the ashes are placed in a pit and used to purify the dancers.
In 1911, federal officials issued an order banning the Sun Dance at Fort Hall. In 1913, the tribe set up on an Inkom farm, and in 1928, the federal government granted the tribe permission to again hold the dance at Fort Hall. A 1937 report announced, ‘that the outstanding annual event for the Fort Hall Indians was the Sun Dance because of its religious significance.
The dance continues to be held, if a medicine man, receives a vision annually at Fort Hall. Elder tribal members say people come from other tribes to Fort Hall because the ceremony has been well preserved and because there has been recorded healings here.
Although medicine men are trying to preserve the Sun Dance by teaching the youth about the tradition, some tribal members fear that the young no longer believe in its power.