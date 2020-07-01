Dear Students, Parents & Staff,
Recent events have made it apparent that I need to address some issues so that parents and families can make informed decisions regarding the 2020-21 school year. First, the Idaho State Board of Education has established subcommittees to create recommendations and guidelines for reopening school next year. Once those recommendations and guidelines are shared, we will begin planning for the school year. I assure you we have already taken several steps to prepare for the 2020-21 school year.
I need to make it clear that I have every intention of opening our buildings for the 2020-21 school year. I strongly believe our children need to be back in school, not only for their educational progress, but for their emotional well-being. Now, with that intention, as well as a recent development in our district, I am well aware there is still much apprehension regarding the return to school in August. I hope my actions have shown that I desire to do whatever is in the best interest of ALL our students, not just some.
We have received recent inquiries from some of our parents with worries about returning to school. Knowing that there will be a portion of our students and families who will be reluctant to return in August, we are preparing to offer full online learning opportunities K-12th. These opportunities will be supported by certified staff who have the expertise and knowledge to support our students in this learning approach. We have learned a great deal from last spring and we are better prepared to provide these opportunities and have it be successful for all involved. Our technology refresh plan, instituted by our technology director Ryan Wilson, will provide laptops to all of our certified staff members, mobile device, a new iPad, for each 6th-12th grade student, and a ratio of 1-to-2 devices, also iPads, for K–5th students. With this incredible upgrade, we are extremely confident in our ability to reach any student who desires to pursue online education.
In conclusion, I am asking our parents to remain enrolled with the Blackfoot School District, I am confident we will be able to educate your child in whatever form is required. The only way we can provide these opportunities is with your student’s continued enrollment in our district. An unintended result of this opportunity is that any home schooled students are also welcome to participate in our online course offerings. This may take away a burden from parents in that situation. If this is indeed the case, please reach out to us at 208-785-8800, and we can assist you.
Please remember, I am 100% committed to supporting our students and their families. I am confident we will be successful in helping our students, families and staff persevere through this situation.
Sincerely, Brian Kress