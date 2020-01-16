THOMAS – A full agenda greeted the Snake River school board Wednesday as they held their month meeting. The meeting began early, in anticipation of a long executive session to sort through candidates for the superintendent’s position for a replacement for retiring David Kerns, who will be leaving his position in June of this year.
The first major issue on the agenda was the swearing in of the two trustees whose terms were starting with Wednesday’s meeting.
Bill Martin, who was recently appointed to a four-year term, and Carol Hepworth, who ran unopposed in the recent election, were both sworn in and signed the necessary documents.
The ceremony and oath were administered by board clerk Terisa Coombs.
Next up was the reorganization of the board, which is an annual procedure to keep members rotating in their duties on the board.
Kent Miller was named the new chairman, Marci VanOrden was voted in as the new vice-chairman, and Lon Harrington was named as the new treasurer. All were voted in by their peers and all received the same 4-0 votes (nominees did not vote for themselves).
The action items were then addressed, including approval of previous meeting minutes, retirements (including Superintendent Kerns), budget, payroll and claims payable for December, 2019, the Ski Club fees, bus purchase bid and retaining legal counsel, and the recent three-day emergency closure of schools this week.
Next was a presentation by Misty Swanson of ISBA (Idaho School Boards Association) who has been assisting the board in the selection process of a new superintendent. She was informing the board of various dos and don’ts that they were going to find as they reviewed the applications. She cautioned about different things such as age, sex, race, religion, sexual preference and other things that might come up in discussion as things that could not be discussed or used to determine candidates.
Swanson also was giving direction to items that should be of importance when looking at the candidates and what they should do as they narrowed their choices down with the need for an interview process where the candidates would be brought in for their interview and for a possible meet and greet meeting set up to allow residents of the school district to have an opportunity to meet the candidates and fill out comment cards on their preference.
The biggest thing was that regardless of the comment cards, it is the board who should be making the decision mainly because it was the board’s responsibility to hire the new superintendent and they are the ones who will be working hand in hand with the new superintendent and were responsible for the new superintendent’s performance.
They also discussed possible future dates for the interview process and the meet and greet meeting.
The board then broke for executive session.
Upon returning from the executive session, the trustees announced that they had reduced the number of applicants from 12 to six semifinalists for the position. The semifinalists are Mark Kress, Marvin Harrison, Basil Morris, Douglas McLaren, Brett Case, and Gordan Howard.
The board will be doing a reference check on all of the semifinalists over the next 10 days and they will reconvene on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. to discuss their findings and decide which of the six would be invited to interviews.