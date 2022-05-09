A proclamation was signed by Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll to declare support for local small businesses. The proclamation declares May 6, 2022, as Support Local Gems Day for the City of Blackfoot.
The proclamation reads, “Idaho’s small businesses have shown immense resilience in the face of labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and rising costs. Our local shops, restaurants, job creators and retailers have led the way through these challenges, preserving Idaho’s unique values along the way.”
This was signed as a part of the Support Local Gems Initiative, which was started in spring 2020 when Sen. Jim Risch got together with the Idaho Department of Commerce to support small businesses in Idaho as the pandemic first swept across the globe. This is now the third year of the initiative and according to Marty Cozza, Communications Director for Risch’s office, “it’s grown with each passing year.”
“Since then, they’ve just kept the initiative going as a way to engage with Idaho’s businesses, community and celebrate the entrepreneurs and establishments that make Idaho special,” said Jamie Popejoy, Director of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce.
Popejoy said that one of the biggest obstacles that small businesses are facing is finding employees to staff their establishments.
“So many people went to remote working during the pandemic and they’ve just stayed with it,” Popejoy said. When small businesses had to shut down, their staff had to look for other work, and many of them found jobs that paid them higher wages than their previous employment.
When asked whether small business are in a position to pay higher wages and attract more employees, Popejoy responded, “That’s kind of a difficult question because everything is costing more with inflation, shipping, everything is costing more money and small businesses are having to increase their prices. And at the same time these bigger companies are offering larger wages for employees and I’m just not certain that these smaller businesses are able to compete with those wages.”
Popejoy said that spending money at local businesses is healthy for the community’s commerce, because, “For every $100 spent at a local business approximately $68 stays in our local economy.”
“There are so many ways to support Idaho’s small businesses through dining at or ordering takeout from your favorite restaurant, shopping either in person or online at a local retailer, purchasing a gift card, writing a positive review for your favorite local business, or just saying “thank you” to businesses in your community for all that they do,” read the proclamation.
The initiative to support Idaho small businesses will continue and, “While Sen. Risch and the Idaho Department of Commerce have been the drivers of the initiative, business organizations, elected officials, and chambers of commerce in every corner of the state have stepped up to spread the word and encourage Idahoans to support local businesses (or “gems”),” Cozza said.