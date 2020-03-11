BLACKFOOT — Survey results from staff, students, and parents of students in Blackfoot School District 55 have shown strong support for a potential move to a four-day school week in the district, according to Superintendent Brian Kress.
Kress went over the survey results toward the beginning of a special work meeting for the board of trustees Wednesday night at the Mountain View Middle School library.
The survey of parents showed 86 percent supported a four-day week. “It was a bit surprising that number was so high,” Kress added.
Students in grades 7-12 were surveyed, showing 81 percent in support of a move to four days, while the staff survey showed 93 percent support with classified staff showing more favorable results than certified staff, Kress said.
He reiterated that the idea is not for financial reasons, and it would not be hurting salaries or staff to go to four days.
Aside from board and audience members, the library was filled with Blackfoot school administrators and representatives of the Blackfoot Education Association, and panel members consisting of administrators and educators from West Side, Snake River, Preston, and Shelley school districts.
Kress reminded the audience that he has been strongly opposed to a four-day school week in the past and he still has concerns, but he listed a number of reasons why he decided to open up the possibility of going to a four-day week.
First, Kress said, he “read the landscape,” showing a map of surrounding districts which have gone to four days. Blackfoot and Aberdeen are the only two districts in Bingham County which have not decided to go to a four-day week. Shelley made the decision to switch to four days just recently, with the change starting next school year.
“Looking at the map, it made me realize we might be in isolation,” Kress said.
He looked at what would be the most important thing the district could do for students, saying that everything that had to do with teacher morale, retention, and recruitment had a greater positive impact on students.
Teachers in five-day schools are leaving the profession because of burnout due to extra school responsibilities beyond school hours such as grading, with the numbers of teachers leaving increasing on a yearly basis, Kress said.
“Teacher recruitment and retention is crucial, we can’t continue with this attrition,” he added. “It comes down to deciding if we want to be the only five-day week school district in the county or the highest-paying four-day week district in the state.”
Kress said he has been approached by people who’ve thought the process in Blackfoot has been moving very quickly, and he mentioned a reason for that.
“We have 23 current teaching vacancies, and I don’t know if we can fill those vacancies next year at this point,” he commented. “It can make quite a difference in recruitment and retention when teachers look at districts with a four-day week.”
Kress listed both the advantages and disadvantages of going to four days.
Advantages included improved recruitment and retention; student and staff morale; improved student and staff attendance; reduction in student discipline; time for professional development; tutoring and/or enrichment activities; additional academic options for students and families; and a better quality of life for families.
Disadvantages listed included a longer school day (35 minutes); one less day of school meals each week; increased day care expenses; loss of contact time with at-risk students; potential increase in juvenile crime; lack of transportation to supplemental activities; potential loss of early evening opportunities;and potential loss of salary to some employees.
The Bingham County Chronicle will continue to follow any further developments from Wednesday’s meeting.