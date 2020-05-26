FIRTH – Firth Middle School will be missing one of their own as Susan Killpack retires as the end of the school year. Killpack has taught nearly 18 years in Firth after teaching seven years in Evanston, Wyo., where she met her husband.
Prior to Killpack starting her teaching career she had quite an adventurous life. On multiple occasions, she and her sister went on trips to Europe to experience the outside world. Being from Rangeley, Colo., a town of around 2,000, traveling across the globe was a real eye-opener for Killpack.
Killpack attended college at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where she studied nursing. As part of the program, each nursing student has to do a semester (or more) of clinicals where they work as a nurse in a hospital. It would be during this semester that Killpack decided that nursing was not for her. She would interrupt the remainder of her college years to serve an LDS mission in Germany. It would be on that mission where she would discover her future career path: teaching.
Killpack returned home and to BYU where she would finish her degree and graduate with her teaching certificate. That would be the moment where everything changed for her.
The Killpacks would move to the Firth area where her husband is from after he received a job offer at the Idaho National Laboratory. At that point in time, Susan spent the next 13 years as a stay-at-home mom before returning to teaching. When she went back to teaching, it would be third grade which she thought was always going to be her favorite. It was, until one of her friends convinced her to substitute teach her sixth grade math class. She did, and immediately found her new passion.
Susan Killpack has taught all different ages, from first grade, third grade, sixth, seventh, and eighth grades and found a special interest in teaching math. Although sixth grade became her favorite, she did like the others as well. She finds great joy in seeing “the lights come on in their eyes when they get it,” she stated. She explained how nice it is when the students help one another as well, especially when she has tried to explain it to them, but the other kids just have a different way of showing them, it makes a world of difference.
She is going to miss the students, and explained that the most memorable moments from the years would have to be when the students send thank you notes or nice notes that show how much they appreciate her. Killpack also enjoyed all of the collaboration with other instructors on projects and helping with the students that needed a little extra one-on-one time to learn the material. On the other side of the coin, her biggest frustration was trying to motivate and get through to students who have given up on their education.
However, nothing in her previous years as an instructor would have provided her with the right answers heading into this school year and preparing to take all teaching online this spring. Killpack did explain that it has provided her with an interesting experience and has allowed her the unique opportunity to get to know the quieter students because they have interacted more one-on-one this semester than they normally get to in the class room. This unique experience has made the changes easier. All of the changes follow her mantra: work with the students and help them recognize their strengths.
Now, with summer break fast approaching, Killpack will be joining the students in celebrating the year-end. She looks forward to traveling, seeing her grandkids, gardening, and enjoying life. Her husband will join her in retirement as early as next year and they are hoping to be able to travel more freely after the pandemic flattens. Her dream is to get to travel to Egypt and see the pyramids, but for now, that will have to wait.