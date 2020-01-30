BLACKFOOT — Kilby Dee Williams, the 35-year-old Blackfoot man accused of sexually abusing a five-year-old girl, waived his preliminary hearing Thursday and was bound over to District Court where he is scheduled to enter pleas before Judge Darren Simpson on Feb. 24 to seven counts of lewd conduct with a minor.
Although his public defender Jeremy Kunz argued that Williams has no prior criminal history, will soon have his old job back and has great family support, he was denied release to pretrial services and remanded to custody in lieu of $150,000 bail.
In arguing his motion for pretrial release, Kunz said, “I know the charges are serious, but he has cooperated with the police and if he can’t be released we ask that the bond be reduced.”
He said Williams has the support of people who know and trust him, has a place to live where he’s not around children, has been conditionally accepted into a treatment program, and a no-contact order is in place. He presented the court with seven letters from family and friends attesting to the defendant’s character and their faith in him.
Deputy Chief Prosecutor David Cousin opposed Kunz’s motion, saying Williams is facing seven serious charges, each with the potential of up to life in prison. “Due to the seriousness of the charges we do have concerns, and we fear he will not abide by the no-contact order,” Cousin said.
Judge Scott Hansen, who substituted for Judge Jame Barrett at Thursday’s preliminary hearings, apparently agreed, saying while the letters speak well in favor of Williams, “I’m going to deny the motion.”
According to court records, Williams turned himself in to police last week after a young girl witnessed him performing a sexual act on her five-year-old sister. She took her little sister to her bedroom and called their mother, to whom Williams admitted the abuse.
He allegedly told police he had sexually abused the child several times since December, including a rape, and the victim allegedly said there had been other occasions as well.