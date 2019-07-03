BLACKFOOT – A young Blackfoot man charged with threatening someone as a way of settling a dispute will be entering a plea to a charge of aggravated assault.
Following a preliminary hearing before 7th District Magistrate Judge James Barrett, Daniel Jesus Delacruz, 20, was bound over to District Court and is scheduled for plea arraignment before Judge Darren Simpson on July 22.
Delacruz was the only one among five defendants scheduled for preliminary hearing.
The alleged victim was the only witness called by Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers to testify at Delacruz’s hearing.
David Anderson testified that the dispute occurred after he stopped Delacruz and chastised him for driving at excessive speed on a residential street because he was concerned for the safety of his children, one of whom was on the street with a babysitter when the defendant allegedly floored the gas pedal of his vehicle as he left a nearby residence.
Anderson said he ran into the street with his arms upraised signaling for the driver to stop and after he did, they argued and Delacruz eventually exited his vehicle and threatened him with a knife.
Defense attorney Manuel Murdoch did not call any witnesses, but questioned Anderson closely about what was said and done during the argument.
In other court business, Kayler Wade Wilcox, 19, Blackfoot, waived his preliminary hearing on a charge of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 and was bound over to District Court. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Simpson on July 22.
On the motion of his attorney and with the prosecutor concurring, Wilcox’s $25,000 bond on that charge and $1,600 in bond on two unspecified misdemeanor charges was exonerated and he was released on his own recognizance to pretrial services. He is to remain under house arrest wearing an ankle monitor until his plea arraignment.
Daniel Oliver Bartell, 31, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on three counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on July 22. He was released on his own recognizance and scheduled to sign in with pretrial services.
Preliminary hearing for Johnese Pateesh Washakie, 18, Blackfoot, on a charge of burglary was continued to July 18 after her public defender Manuel Murdoch said he just realized he has a conflict of interest in the case. Barrett continued the hearing until new counsel can be appointed.
Preliminary hearing for Raymond Jiminez, 39, Blackfoot, on a charge of stalking was continued to July 18 after it was learned his attorney is out of town. He was continued in custody in lieu of bail.