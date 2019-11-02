BLACKFOOT – The former manager of a payday and title loan store in Blackfoot was bound over to District Court on a grand theft charge Thursday following an approximately three-hour preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge James Barrett.
Seven prosecution witnesses were called by Deputy Bingham County Prosecutor Jason Chandler to testify at Luanne Scoresby’s preliminary hearing, including the business co-owner Gary Wight, one current and one former employee, a Blackfoot detective, and a certified public accountant.
Defense attorney Allan Browning did not call any witnesses, but recalled CPA Bryan Matthews for additional cross-examination.
According to testimony from Mathews, who performed a forensic audit of the books for Gary and Reggie Wight’s Advance Title and Loan, the discrepancy between the amount of money that should have been in the business’ safe and the amount that was there came to $51,728.
Gary Wight testified that Scoresby managed their Blackfoot store for three years, and that the audit was commissioned because of bookkeeping discrepancies, missing money, and complaints from other employees.
Wight said the books and cash were reconciled at the end of each day, and while Scoresby was manager it was often difficult to make the amount of money match the day’s recorded transactions. When discrepancies were found, Scoresby blamed it on the computer software or her lack of bookkeeping expertise, and tried to cast suspicion on another employee, he said, but bookkeeping became much easier after her departure.
Mathews testified that the bulk of the missing money was attributable to the amount Scoresby claimed to have paid in filing fees to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Court for defaulted loan cases, and the amount the court actually received, and a system of manipulating the books by creating new loans under a former customer’s name. He said the transactions would then be voided as having been paid off, but no corresponding amounts of money showed up in the cash drawer.
Mathews said the audit also showed that Scoresby had written checks to herself and taken money from petty cash, leaving IOUs in the safe.
Wight said as manager Scoresby had an agreement with the owners that gave her 20 percent of the profits each quarter, but she would write checks to herself for the percentage, something she was not authorized to decide.
Defense attorney Allan Browning asked Mathews whether it was true that the audit was conducted specifically to find evidence against Scoresby. Mathews replied no, that it was “an umbrella” audit and the evidence pointed to her as the culprit.
Scoresby is scheduled to enter a plea before District Judge Darren Simpson on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. She was continued free on her own recognizance.