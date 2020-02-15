BLACKFOOT – A California man accused of multiple felony crimes in connection with an attack on a Shelley couple in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day withdrew the waiver of his preliminary hearing in Bingham County Magistrate Court Thursday and it was rescheduled for Feb. 27 at 8:30 a.m.
Jorge Jesus Magdeleno, 38, whose address is listed as Riverside, Calif., faces charges of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm or disability, first-degree kidnapping and burglary along with misdemeanor battery and resisting arrest.
According to court records, when Shelley Police arrived at the trailer park in response to a 911 call on Jan. 1, they heard breaking glass and a man yelling inside the home they had been sent to. They found Magdeleno inside alone and had to subdue him with a taser.
They later learned from the homeowners that Magdeleno and an as yet unidentified partner had forced their way into the home around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 and attacked the couple who live there, battering both. He allegedly punched the woman in the face and chest, knocked the male to the floor where he punched and kicked him and cut his shoulder with a box cutter knife. The pair then forced the male at knife point to the trailer house next door where he was held against his will.
Magdeleno’s public defender Manuel Murdoch told the court although the defendant waived his preliminary hearing during a prior appearance, he now wants to have a hearing. Magdeleno remains in custody of the Bingham County Sheriff in lieu of $50,000 bail.