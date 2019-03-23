BLACKFOOT – The following persons appeared Thursday before Magistrate Judge James Barrett for preliminary hearings on felony charges:
Syndyl Rain Bakke, 30, Pocatello, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of meth possession and was bound over to District Court. She is to appear before Judge Darren Simpson to enter a plea on April 8, and was released to pretrial services.
Benjamin Mark Briscoe, 49, waived preliminary hearing on charges of felony DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, and assault and battery on an officer. He was bound over to district court to appear before Judge Steven Thompson on April 10.
Timothy L. Lemmons, 32, San Jose, Calif., had his hearing on two counts of burglary continued to April 4, and was remanded to the custody of the Bingham County Sheriff.
Dillon Wayne Mathews, 21, Blackfoot, had his hearing on charges of eluding an officer and misdemeanor DUI continued to April 4 due to an attorney conflict. He was remanded to sheriff’s custody.
Daniel Rizo Rivera, 23, Aberdeen, had his hearing on the charge of aggravated battery continued to April 4 so he could meet with substitute counsel. He was remanded to jail.
Victoria Michelle Wulf, 28, Aberdeen, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of heroin and was bound over to district court. She was remanded to the sheriff’s custody in lieu of bond and is to appear before Judge Simpson on April 8 to enter a plea.