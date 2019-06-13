BLACKFOOT — Seven out of 10 defendants scheduled for preliminary hearing on felony charges Thursday before Bingham County Magistrate Judge James Barrett Jr. waived their hearings and were bound over to District Court. Charges were dismissed against two, and one had his hearing delayed.
Chtistian A. Rivas, 23, of Blackfoot, is scheduled to enter a plea before District Judge Darren Simpson on July 7 to a charge of domestic battery with traumatic injury in the presence of a child. His attorney, Paul Echohawk, renewed a motion he made last week that bail for Rivas be reduced from $50,000 to $20,000, so he can bond out and return to his job if he still has one, have contact with his children and obtain a domestic violence evaluation.
And just as he had the previous week, Deputy Prosecutor Jason Chandler objected, saying there’s no guarantee Rivas will abide by a no-contact order issued by the court requiring him to stay away from the victim. Barrett denied the motion, but said he will reconsider if proof of employment is provided to the prosecutor.
At the request of his attorney Nathan Rivera, Jared John Pratt, 47, of Aberdeen, had his preliminary hearing on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender delayed until June 22.
David Wayne Vail, 28, of Blackfoot, waived his preliminary hearing on a charge of grand theft by selling stolen property and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on July 8.
Sage Coy Knowles, 46, of Idaho Falls, waived his preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on July 15. He was released to pretrial services.
The preliminary hearing for Victor Osvaldo Rosales Hernandez, 23, of Aberdeen, on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and providing a false name to police was canceled when the state moved to dismiss the charges. Deputy Prosecutor Chandler said the existence of a co-defendant and a motion filed to suppress evidence rendered the state’s case questionable.
Jared Amboh, 29, of Pocatello, waived his preliminary hearing on a charge of felony DUI and is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on July 15. His public defender, Jeffrey Kunz, asked that Amboh be released to pretrial services or that his $50,000 bail be reduced so he can bond out go back to work. He said his client has no real criminal history and that all of his problems are alcohol related. Chandler objected, saying this is Amboh’s second felony DUI and he has a history of misdemeanor crimes.
“There’s no guarantee he won’t drink and drive again," Chandler said. "The bond should stay in place and he should remain in custody.”
Barrett concurred, telling Amboh if the court set him free and he were to drive drunk and kill someone, it would be a tragedy on the court’s head.
Kevin James Kacalek, 38, of Spokane, Washington, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on on July 15. He was released on his own recognizance after telling the court he plans to remain in Idaho.
Danielle Alicia Norris, 38, of Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released to pretrial services and is to enter a plea before District Judge Stevan Thompson on June 26.
Anthony Lewis Wilson, 38, of Idaho Falls, waived his preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on July 15. Judge Barrett released him to pretrial services, but changed his mind after being presented with a bench warrant for Wilson’s arrest for probation violation from Bonneville County.
The preliminary hearing for Roni J. Valdez, 23, was canceled when the state moved to dismiss a charge of burglary against her. Chandler said the state lacked sufficient evidence to prosecute.