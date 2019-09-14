BLACKFOOT – Two Blackfoot residents arrested on felony charges Aug. 31 in connection with a shooting incident appeared before Magistrate Judge James Barrett and waived their preliminary hearings.
Andrew R. Young, 32, is charged with two counts of battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle. After he waived his preliminary hearing Thursday, he was released on his own recognizance to pretrial services and is scheduled to enter a plea before District Judge Darren Simpson on Sept. 30.
Gwendolyn Barrington has agreed to a plea bargain with the state that dismisses a felony charge of battery on a jailer in exchange for her guilty plea to battery on a police officer. She is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Sept. 30 and was released on her own recognizance.
Isabelle Jolley, 18, the person who allegedly precipitated the shooting incident in which she was shot in the leg by Young, has been charged with attempted murder and burglary. Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19 before Barrett and she is in the custody of the Bingham County Sheriff under $200,000 bail. She is scheduled for preliminary hearing before Judge Barrett on Sept. 19.
According to court records, Jolley and Young lived together for a short time. He was before Judge Barrett on Aug. 22 for preliminary hearing on charges of felony domestic battery with traumatic injury for allegedly pushing her down outside the trailer house, causing a cut to her leg from a metal sink, and misdemeanor battery for pushing Barrington to the ground both inside and outside the house, and malicious injury to property for throwing a television belonging to Barrington to the ground and breaking it.
He was in the midst of a plea bargain with the state that would have reduced or dismissed the charges that included violation of a no contact order with Jolley and being a persistent violator when the shooting in which she was wounded occurred.