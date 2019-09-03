BLACKFOOT – Preliminary hearings on felony charges have been scheduled next week for two people arrested following a shooting at a mobile home at 3617 W. 350 N. on Aug. 29.
Preliminary hearing for Andrew R. Young, 32, of Blackfoot, on two counts of battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle is set for Sept. 12 at 8:30 a.m. before 7th District Magistrate Judge James Barrett at the Bingham County Courthouse. The complaint includes the enhancement charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Preliminary hearing for Gwendolyn R. Barrington, 50, on charges of assault and battery on a police officer and assault on a jailer is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Barrett.
According to court records, the incident that resulted in the two being arrested and charged began at a mobile home occupied by Young.
The shooting came to light when a woman with a bullet wound in her leg was found in her car at a local convenience store and taken to the emergency room at Bingham Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The charges against Barrington stem from an incident at the store when she allegedly punched a police officer engaged in crowd control in the face twice, and later attempted to bite a jailer.
Young was before Judge Barrett on Aug. 22 for preliminary hearing on charges of felony domestic battery with traumatic injury for allegedly pushing the victim to the ground outside the home, causing a cut on her leg, misdemeanor battery for pushing another person down both inside and outside the house, and malicious injury to property for throwing a television to the ground and breaking it.
That hearing was continued to Aug. 11 while a plea agreement with the state was worked out and Young was released on his own recognizance.
Young and Barrington are both in custody, he in lieu of $200,000 bail and she in lieu of $50,000 bail.