BLACKFOOT — Bingham Bites has gone downtown after a year of building up business and a reputation locally as a home-based food operation for the past year, opening in the front of the Downtown Bread location at 111 W. Bridge St. in Blackfoot.
Bingham Bites had a grand opening and open house at its new location on Friday, and it was a big success, according to owner Karly Bingham.
“We made over 400 free doughnuts to give to customers who came in,” Bingham said. “They were gone before noon. The community is so good about supporting new businesses. We’re grateful for all the support we’ve received from the community.”
Bingham’s best friend, Gillian Cook, is the only other full-time employee at this point. Their children are helping out where they can as well.
The business is unique in that it is more of a “take-and-bake” dinner operation with customers calling or texting pre-orders to (208) 520-8782, through their website at binghambites.com, looking them up on Facebook, or ordering at the store during business hours of 8-5.
Dinners come with up to two side dishes and a dessert. Deliveries are made Tuesdays before 5 p.m., and now that it’s located in a storefront customers can pick up orders themselves.
Along with the pre-made dinners, Bingham Bites offers homemade specialty breads and treats such as whole wheat honey, garlic herb, pepperoni cheese, jalapeno cheddar, and regular white, along with doughnuts, yogurt, cheesecake, and whoopie pies — two cookies stacked with filling in the middle.
The menu changes each week, and Bingham said nothing is served unless it meets her standards. It takes her a week to figure out what she’ll be serving each week, keeping things unique — staying away from the fast food variety.
In-store purchases are available Fridays only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but online orders are open five days a week, Bingham said.
Bingham is originally from Texas. She moved to the area in 2004 to attend college at BYU-Idaho, where she studied early childhood education. She taught school for several years in Sugar City and was an adjunct faculty member at BYU-I. Her husband, Chevy, is a farmer in the Taber area.
Bingham admits she’s come a long way with her cooking.
”When we first got married, I had zero idea how to cook,” she said. “I actually started a small fire the first time I tried. My husband’s family loves to cook. I started teaching myself to cook a little at a time. I wanted to be the best.”
A year ago, Bingham said, people asked her to make foods for special occasions, and she asked Cook if she should start selling her creations. Their home-based business got a start when they launched a Facebook page.
”It just exploded from there,” she added. Bingham recalled spending an entire drive home from California building their website. The business started out with baked goods, and then it went to ready-to-bake dinners, and the dinners come with easy instructions which, Bingham added, even a child can understand.
”We realized we’ve got to get a bigger location, so I talked to the owner of Downtown Bread about renting the front end,” she said. “We went through inspection, got our permits, and here we are. It happened pretty quickly.”
The business prides itself on offering homemade meals for busy families, tapping in to a new market.
”I love making meals for other people,” Bingham said. “When people have needed help with meals for church or other gatherings, I was always the first to sign up. I’ve found that food can help people in times of need. People can order meals as a gift. It’s cool to be a part of something like that.”
The results of the venture have exceeded Bingham’s expectations.
”When I first started, I thought this will be a nice side income.The response has been tremendous,” she noted.
”I love interacting with people. I love the way good food makes people feel.”