People can live long, healthy lives with diabetes. But, if given the chance, wouldn’t you rather live without a chronic condition, especially one with the potential to cause complications such as heart disease or blindness. Fortunately, the millions of people who are at risk for type 2 diabetes can avoid the condition altogether by taking preventive measures.
“Even if you have risk factors, don’t think that diabetes is inevitable,” says Angelo Capricchione, MD, fellowship-trained endocrinologist at Bingham Healthcare. He is also board certified in the treatment of osteoporosis, diabetes, and thyroid disorders.
It’s Up to You
According to a major study by the Diabetes Prevention Program, a healthy lifestyle is more effective than medication in preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes in people at risk. Even more encouraging was the study’s finding that just a 7% reduction in weight, combined with 30 minutes of exercise five days a week, could lower the risk of developing diabetes by about 58 percent. For example, someone who weighs 200 pounds, a 7%reduction in weight would be 14 pounds.
“I like to calculate my patients’ body mass index (BMI) for them and then calculate what it would be if they lost even 5% of their body weight,” says Dr. Capricchione. “Then they can see that losing just that amount of weight could put them into a healthier BMI category.”
The BMI is an estimate of body fat based on height and weight. It helps provide a guideline for a healthy weight for moderately active people (not athletes) and, according to the Centers for Disease Control, can help predict risk of problems associated with being overweight.
Be Honest, Make Changes
Your regular doctor visit for screenings is where you should discuss your weight and take an honest look at whether it is a concern. “If you need to drop several pounds, accountability is critical,” Dr. Capricchione says. He recommends a weight-loss plan that includes weekly monitoring and ongoing support—even if it’s just a friend you weigh in with every week. Also, aim for achievable goals, like losing one-half to one pound per week.
Simply making small changes to your eating habits can help you lose weight. For example, saying “no” to sugary soda and fruit juice could cut 100 to 200 calories from your daily diet — enough to add up to a significant weight loss over a year.
Keep Moving
Eating a healthy, sensible diet goes hand-in-hand with exercise — and the more regular the exercise, the better. “There’s evidence to support the idea that exercising daily, or nearly every day, can help improve blood glucose control better than exercising less regularly,” Dr. Capricchione says.
Most experts recommend exercising at least 30 minutes a day, five days of the week, and even more if you’re trying to lose weight. But it doesn’t all have to be done at once: 10 minutes here, 15 minutes there — it adds up. In fact, it doesn’t even have to feel like exercise. Changes in your daily pattern, such as using the stairs, can make a difference.
Most important, always remember that you can prevent diabetes. “We want people to feel empowered,” Dr. Capricchione says, “knowing that they can take charge of their own health.”
Get Help Managing Diabetes
If you think you’re at risk for diabetes, need a screening, or would like to discuss the management of your diabetes, please schedule an appointment with Dr. Capricchione at (208) 785-3865.
He is always welcoming new patients in Blackfoot and Pocatello. In addition, he is now scheduling Telehealth appointments. Call the number above for more information.