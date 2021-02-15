SHELLEY – The Shelley School District is proud to announce that its employee of the month is Tammie Cates.
Tammie is an outstanding employee and is always willing to sacrifice for those around her.
A classic example of what Tammie means to those around her happened a couple of months ago.
Sunrise Elementary was in need of Tammie's classroom for the school's book fair. She was gracious enough to move rooms for a week while the book fair took place.
They ultimately moved her into the principal's office and it was amazing to watch her work with the ELL kids during that week.
Tammie is patient, kind and so generous to all of the students as she is with ELL students at the other schools where she teaches. She wants them to succeed and does everything in her power to make sure that they do.
A staff member was told that she so deserved an award or honor such as this and that employee said, “Tammie is the perfect employee to be recognized as an Employee of the Month. She is helpful, collaborative, patient and kind. Tammie is an amazing advocate for our ELL students. She is a wonderful person and we at Sunrise are happy to recognize her as an outstanding employee at Sunrise.”
Not only is she this wonderful person at Sunrise, but she is also the same person for Riverview Elementary as well and actually spends time with ELL students at three different schools in the Shelley School District.
Is is no wonder that the Shelley School District has such high marks from around the State of Idaho for their excellence in teaching when the Shelley kids have the help they need in teachers like Tammie Cates and many others who make contributions like this to the whole Community.
The school district and the whole Shelley community are proud and acknowledge the many contributions that Tammie Cates makes each and every day.