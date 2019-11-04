BLACKFOOT — The Community Dinner Table held its ninth annual Tater Trot Saturday at Jensen Grove with about 85 entries signed up.
The event provides funds for Christmas boxes at the Blackfoot Food Pantry.
There were several different races with different distances on assigned routes for participants of all ages, and even runners of the four-legged variety were welcome to join those of the two-legged variety.
All the children that participated received a gold medal.
Baked potatoes including chili and all the fixings were provided for everyone that attended, with hot cocoa provided as well.