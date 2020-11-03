BLACKFOOT — Saturday is the day for this year’s annual Tater Trot. You can now register at www.idahotatertrot.com or go to Blackfoot Tater Trot on Facebook, and follow the links.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be a virtual run/walk. There will be 5K and 10K events for both runners and walkers. You can go out and run the desired distance, and then post your results on the website.
For those wanting to run the traditional course, the start/finish line will be at the pull up and stretching bars located next to the Jensen Grove Shelter. This was an Eagle Scout project by Zack Van Orden. The 5K/10K courses proceed along the greenbelt and markers will be set up as to where you should turn around. If the weather is bad you can walk on your treadmill or even at the mall, just be sure to record your efforts.
This year there will be a raffle for all registered runners. Prizes so far include pre-paid Visa gift cards from Idaho Central Credit Union, gift cards from Rupe’s, Tommy Vaughn’s and Homestead Farms, and a full detail compliments of Bowers Collision, and full-service oil changes from Power Lube.
The cost this year is only $20, with an option to get one of the Tater t-shirts for an additional $10. The t-shirts will be ordered, and then distributed at Alsco at a time to be determined after the event.
All proceeds of the event go toward the Community Dinner Table Christmas Food Box Project. The CDT has helped nearly 4,000 families with a nice food box for Christmas over the last 10 years. The need is still here, and your help is needed now more than ever before.
Dr. Paul Hansen at Family Dental, Liberty Gold Potatoes, Rupe’s Burgers, Tommy Vaughn’s, ICCU, Alsco, Bower’s Collision, Homestead Restaurant, and Power Lube have all stepped up to support this year’s Tater Trot. All of these businesses have contributed either prizes or funds to help this year’s event.