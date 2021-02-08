BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners met with county Assessor Donavan Harrington on Monday to discuss tax exemptions for religious, benevolent, irrigation, and non-profit organizations.
Under Idaho Statute, properties have limited reasons to be tax exempt and require applications to be processed each year provided to the county from the organization.
Harrington introduced each of the entities under all three different subsections of the statute to the commissioners which posed questions about specific entities that had not filed for exempt status.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked Harrington if they had received an application from Aberdeen-Springfield Canal Company. Harrington said they had not filed at this point and they were working toward a resolution on that specific ditch company as there were some issues with contact in the past.
They had expressed that they have a new address for their office and the mailings for their property may have been sent to a previous address. Manwaring asked if the assessor’s office has been in contact with them regarding the potential mail mix-up, but was informed that at this point they have not.
After discussing the irrigation companies, Harrington then wanted to discuss religious properties and places of worship that applied for exemption status. Churches and other locations of worship are tax exempt under subsection B of the Idaho Statute that allows for such exemptions. Harrington noted that they have not seen all requests from the churches and religious organizations, and have a few that have never filed for exempt status based on the records.
It is not a requirement for them to request it however they will not receive the exemption without the approval by March 15. Religious locations receive these exemptions because they operate in a non-profit capacity.
The last list of exemptions presented to the commissioners for approvals were regarding those of benevolence status such as the Bingham Crisis Center and others that fall under subsection C of the Idaho statute. Organizations operating in a non-profit capacity are able to apply for this exemption.
The cutoff date for exemption status for the 2021 property tax year is March 15.
FINANCIAL UPDATE
County Treasurer Tanna Beal met with the commissioners before Harrington and his employees. She noted that the county continues its search for the right bank to use for their investment accounts as well as whether to start utilizing a credit card offered to the county with special offers that would present the county with savings. Beal said Bonneville County made that choice in 2020 and that they recorded savings of nearly $60,000 on power alone utilizing a credit card presented by Zions Bank.
This is not the first time the county has looked at different ways to save money, and Commissioner Jessica Lewis noted that Rep. Julianne Young (R-Dist. 31B) contacted her for input on similar matters the night before. Young was looking for input for upcoming House bills that will be hitting the docket in the future that could affect taxing in the county.
Lewis stated that she was speaking with Young regarding property tax and the assessed value in comparison to the market value. She said they had a good conversation and she was thankful for being contacted on the subject.
Property taxes are designated by the assessed value of said property and those using their property of up to one acre of land with their primary domicile located on it may apply for the Homeowner’s exemption. The Homeowner’s exemption allows property owners the opportunity to have the first $100,000 of their property to be exempt, meaning that only assessed value past $100,000 is taxed.