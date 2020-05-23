SHELLEY – The Shelley teachers’ union and administrators met last week to discuss contracts for the 2020-2021 school year. The meeting would be fairly quick with only one break for caucusing that lasted all of 20 minutes and an agreement was reached on a new contract.
The teachers’ union came to the table with hopes of handling the cost increase on their health insurance. The hope was to have the district cover 100 percent of the cost increase. This specific item was the main point of contention during the meeting. It would be the reason for the caucus, but the two parties were able to come to an agreement at 50 percent covered by the district, 50 percent by the teachers.
The second most controversial item that caused some contention came down to terminology and wording. The teachers’ union wanted a bonus offered for teachers that are grandfathered in to be no less than $1,000 each. The administration agreed to the terms, but wanted to fix the verbiage to include the total of $13,000. Each of the grandfathered positions will receive the bonus.
The two came to agreements on all five of the main points of contention with both parties leaving the bargaining table with smiles on their faces. When asked about why the process went so well, both parties responded similarly: “When working for a district that listens, coming to agreements are easy.”
The teachers made comments about being excited for the next school year but are cautious regarding the future budgets. Both parties noted that without an end in sight for the coronavirus problems, financial hold backs should be expected on all sides.
Overall, the process was quick and easy as both parties continue to work closely with one another throughout the year and make efforts of hearing each other.