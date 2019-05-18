BLACKFOOT – Ratification of a negotiated agreement on contracts between the Blackfoot School District 55 and the Blackfoot Education Association was approved by the school board during its regular monthly meeting Thursday.
Compensation for the superintendent and other administrators in the district was also approved by the board by a unanimous vote.
Those were among the top items during a full agenda presented to the board.
Also included was recognition for several groups of students who had excelled in recent competitions including the Blackfoot High School Skills USA Students.
Of note was a student who had recently won a state competition in Automotive, after compiling an impressive group of awards in regional and area competitions, including events at Idaho State University, Eastern Idaho College, and other events locally.
Cannon Ball, a junior at Blackfoot High School, commented on some of the things he has learned under the instruction of the faculty at the high school.
“I am just so much more appreciative of the instruction that I have been given the opportunity to study under than I was before,” Ball said. “I can see the future is much brighter than I thought before and I am anxious now to complete my education.”
Other groups to receive recognition before the board were the Mountain View Middle School group of gifted and talented students, the Blackfoot High School debate team for its recent accomplishments at the state level which has the group advancing to the National Tournament in Dallas, and the Independence High School dual credit students, who have earned a total of 18 college credits through their program.
Part of the MVMS presentation included a History Day that the students put on. As their advisor noted, “These students became thinking historians as they worked their way through their projects.”
There were 30 total participants in the program and five spoke to the board directly about their experience with the program.
That presentation led to a report to the board on a committee that was formed to study and analyze and make recommendations to the board about the G/T program that has been ongoing at the elementary schools.
The presentation, made by committee chair Anthony Peterson, disclosed a number of suggestions and observations to the board.
The overall program has been without a director since the position was advertised for and did not receive any applications for a five- or six-month period. It has been ongoing through the work of volunteers, teachers, and parents who were all asking for help from the district.
The consensus of the committee was that there was a general feeling that the district was trying to absolve or remove the program from the district.
Superintendent Brian Kress noted that this was not the case, it was simply that the position advertised was not filled, the district and the board were very supportive of the program, but the direction that it needed to go may need some tweaking in order to make it work.
Currently, the program had been using a “Pull Out” model, where students from the various schools were pulled out of their classes and transported to a central location for instruction in the G/T program. While this has been a traditional method of instruction, there were some participants (students and parents) who felt that it was disruptive and not the best method of utilizing the resources available to the program.
“Some of the students did not like leaving the environment that they were in, where they had their own classmates and friends and were transported to a different environment,” a volunteer said. “This model may be outdated and it would be much more conducive to learning if the students were able to stay in their comfort zone a bit more. While it is beneficial for the gifted and talented students to meet with each other and share ideas and grow as a group, they also found that staying in their own schools allowed them to share with the students who may not be as gifted or talented and they found that they were raising the talents of those around them, bringing the overall strength of the students to new heights.”
There was a great deal of discussion among the board and the superintendent, as they asked numerous questions of the committee in order to get a better understanding of what has been going on.
As Kress noted, “These students are very important to the district and we need to address the needs of G/T and do what we can to accommodate what they need for growth within the district. These students are the future leaders of our district and we don’t want to lose them to other schools or programs that we could provide right here.”
Action was taken to look at and provide for this program by the board with a 4-1 vote in favor of extending and improving the program. The one dissenting vote was from Sonya Harris.
Several other items of business were conducted and information shared during the lengthy meeting, including the announcement that graduation would take place at the BPAC for Blackfoot High School May 31 at 7 p.m. followed on Saturday with graduation for Independence High School also at BPAC at 1 p.m.
Another committee report was given by Christine Silzly regarding a possible change in the starting time of the schools. The discussion revealed that it might be better served if the board would adjust a couple of the school bus routes, #1 and #2, from an initial pick-up time of 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and add an additional route to eliminate some of the time spent on travel to the school. A lengthy report was given that discussed a lot of different scenarios for students and the time constraints that many of them have during the school day. Rather than have the schools open later in the morning which would require extending the school day later in the afternoon, which could affect those students with jobs and other extracurricular activities, the additional bus route would alleviate a lot of other changes. The board acted upon that recommendation and did so with a 5-0 vote.
There will be a special board meeting on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. for approval of the bids received to provide for the new school bus hubs. Those bids will be opened Monday by the board.
The board also moved into executive session for approximately 45 minutes, before reconvening and adjourning for the evening.