Teacher Appreciation Week is coming to an end. The following are just some of many comments gathered from the Morning News Facebook page this week with readers recognizing their favorite teachers.
Tara Carroll Cottrell: Liam Pope ... He made my daughter like math again and feel confident in doing the work! That is a huge accomplishment for both of them! Her self esteem took a huge leap this year because of this, and she is so sad she doesn’t get to see him (or her classmates!) anymore.
Kathy Behrend: Can I nominate ALL of the teachers? I have seen and heard of some pretty amazing things being done during our COVID-19 distance learning and teaching. Hats off to every educator who has carried on!
Hailey Murdoch Dahle: Liam Pope is a FUN teachers who really builds confidence in his students. He genuinely cares about them and will be a lifelong friend to our 6th grader! Nancy Mills Lindholm has been a strong example to our 3rd graders. Always a reassuring voice that they can do hard things! Ralene Patten has been such a sweet and loving teacher to our 1st & Kindergartener. She supports and loves her kids! As a parent the hardest part of this school year coming to an end is that my kids had some of the very best teachers. Their continued support has been a light in these uncertain times. We know that even though our time in their classroom is over, they will always be supporting our children.
Megan McGuire: Mrs Folsom! She has been such a support system thru all the COVID-19. She made extra little packets, dropped off a super fun earth day treat, she really goes above and beyond to touch base with her students. She reaches out to my son Christopher at least once a week.
She knows how to make her students feel confident and smart. BEST TEACHER EVER! She is a third grade teacher at Stoddard Elementary. I don’t know what I would do without her.
Riley Davies: Kathy Behrend! She is such a loving, fun, kind, always makes sure you succeed type of teacher! She was my 4th grade teacher and hopefully soon to be my daughters 2nd grade teacher. So cool!
Marlana Hayden: Mrs. Taylor from Riverside Elementary. She passed away two weeks ago and was loved by so many. My granddaughter was in her class this year.
Deborah Beason-Rice: Mrs. Tracy Folsom! She is my daughter’s 3rd grade teacher at Stoddard Elementary. She has been going above and beyond to help her students with their school work and checking up on each student during this covid 19 but before all of the closers happened her quick thinking also help save my daughter when she had a Grand Mal seizure in class. She is the best most caring teacher my daughter has ever had.
Moriah Snyder: Mr. Zack Campbell. Mr. Campbell is the best teacher I’ve had all of my school years but he made me feel good about school and actually helped me through some if it like some of the stuff I didn’t understand. He is also the nicest one I’ve ever had so far.
Trudy M Evans: Alan Southern. I not only had him as my teacher he has taught all three of my kids. He is an amazing, fun teacher. He knows how to keep the kids entertained and still learn. He makes them work hard but in fun ways. He also has done an amazing job on the 8th grade Cali trip that is done every year.
Amanda Fox: Brenda Thibeault. She is a most fantastic, kind, supportive, amazing, understanding, empathetic, giving teacher I have met in Blackfoot! I am thankful for her every day!
Laura Jones: Mrs. Turpin from Pingree Elementary. She was my first grade teacher. she was the kindest, most gentle soul I’ve ever met. And then of course my mom Ms. E Ellen Jones sixth grade at Thomas elementary! Love you mom.
Maria Flor Maria: Even with this pandemic our teacher Mrs. Emily Abercrombie has helped with homework each and every day by posting videos of that days lesson as well as making sure packets are sorted and sent out every week with a little pick me up from her to her students. We are so very lucky to have a teacher like her to teach my daughter. She has even called or messaged to check up on her and how she is doing and is also ready to answer any questions we have on the work that we don’t understand.
Amber Chantelle: Kim Fundum at Groveland Elementary has gone ABOVE and BEYOND during the coronavirus shut down to ensure her class, students and parents are doing well and she is so quick to help with any questions on the new policies, or school work questions. Thank you Ms. Fundum!
Katricia Jackman: Coach Buck he is the one that has inspired my son in his football career and he will be missed by the Blackfoot Broncos.