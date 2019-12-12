BLACKFOOT -- Blackfoot High School's football and cross country teams received recognition for their efforts during their completed seasons Thursday night during the early portion of the Blackfoot school board's regular meeting.
The football team was recognized first with several members of the squad which finished as the second place team in the 4A state playoffs in the spotlight, along with head coach Stan Buck.
Board chairman Dewane Wren congratulated the team on its performance during the 2019 season, recounting a few of the more exciting moments from the season including the Homecoming game which saw the Broncos fall into a 19-0 hole only to fight back for a 21-19 victory.
"You really represented the school well this season," Wren said. "Thank you for a great season."
District Superintendent Brian Kress, who was usually found on the sideline at the games cheering the team on, mentioned his vocal support for the team during games.
"Hopefully you took my yelling in stride," Kress said.
He acknowledged the efforts of the team and the coaching staff, with Buck in his 28th year in what he said "might be" his final year as coach.
"What you guys accomplished was just great," Kress said. "Thank you for your service and dedication."
The cross country team was recognized next, with Wren saying, "In my next life, I want to be a cross country runner," recognizing their athleticism and endurance.
Head coach Jason Lish and assistant coach Debbie Armstrong spoke about the team's accomplishments during the season.
"These athletes worked really hard this season," Armstrong said.
The Bronco boys finished sixth in the 4A state meet, and Kress mentioned a new crystal trophy in the school's trophy case that was earned for a third place finish in a Nike-sponsored event in Boise.
In other business, the board discussed a grant opportunity for Mountain View Middle School, heard an update on the high school's "Reach Outside Yourself" (ROY) initiative, and discussed the district's facility vision.
Outgoing trustee Carlos Mercado also received recognition at the end of the meeting.
Look for further details on the meeting in Sunday's Bingham County Chronicle.