BLACKFOOT — Someone has been posting tearable puns on the bulletin board at City Hall in Blackfoot. The bulletin board is just inside the main entrance to the building, in the lobby next to the doors for the public library.
The tearable puns show up on a single piece of paper that looks like the kind of for-sale or for-rent notice often posted on public notice boards that has phone numbers printed on vertical slips that can be torn off for convenience; however, instead of phone numbers, the tearable slips have puns printed on them instead.
“I just want to know who’s doing this,” said Lisa Harral, the director of the library. Harral has been tracking when the rip-able pages of puns appear, hoping to find a clue to discover the identity of the tearable punster.
The first sheet of tearable puns showed up sometime between June 15, when the bulletin board was cleaned, and June 17 when members of the library staff first noticed the page full of puns. The sheet of paper stated in boldface inch-high capital letters: “THESE ARE TEARABLE PUNS.”
The sheet of puns also had a scanable QR code, a web site address for www.TearablePuns.org and a notation of “#5.”
“The funny thing is that people have been tearing off the puns and taking them home with them,” Harral remarked.
All the puns on the first sheet of tearable puns were torn off after a week. Then on June 26, a fresh sheet of different tearable puns appeared. “That was on a Wednesday,” Harral said. “I’ve been keeping track.”
The new page of puns said: “THESE PUNS ARE TEARABLE.” The QR code and the web address were the same but this sheet had all new puns and an annotation of “#1.”
As of the beginning of last week, all the puns had been torn off the second sheet and taken home by visitors to the bulletin board. Then a whole week passed with no new puns appearing.
On Monday, July 22, the third sheet of puns arrived. “When I came in to work, they weren’t there,” Harral remarked. “But when I left, the new sheet of puns was up.”
The new page of puns says: “TEARABLE PUNS ON THE RUN.” Again, the QR code and the web address are the same but this sheet has an annotation of “#4.”
When asked about the advent of tearable puns on the city hall bulletin board, Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll commented: “Some of those aren’t puns. Some are just wordplay.” The mayor is correct with that disclosure that not all of the quips printed on the tearable slips are classical double entendre or homonym puns. Some are just simple wordplay like one quip from tearable pun sheet #5: “A dyslexic man walked into a bra.”
The website at www.TearablePuns.org first went online in September 2012. It has a feature where users can subscribe to receive puns by email, a form to submit puns, and five printable tearable puns notices that anyone can download, including the three that have been posted on the city hall bulletin board. The site has not been updated since May 2015.
In the meantime, no one knows when a new sheet of tearable puns will show up or who the culprit is that’s posting them. All that is known for now is that it’s been a summer full of pun.