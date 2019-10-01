BLACKFOOT — Tears flowed through songs and testimonials Tuesday night at Jensen Grove during the first of three domestic violence awareness vigils here.
The second vigil takes place in Aberdeen tonight with the third in Shelley Thursday night.
One of the most captivating and heartbreaking portions of the vigil in Blackfoot came from domestic violence survivor Jessica Matsaw, a tribal member and a mother of four children.
She talked about how she “reclaimed” herself by getting out of a toxic relationship around the summer of 2010, when she had a 2-year-old son to care for, and how close she repeatedly came to losing her life.
The man she was in a relationship with at the time bought a pistol, and Matsaw said there were numerous times when he aimed the weapon at her and pulled the trigger. Most of the time the gun would misfire, and there was a time she was hit in the arm by a bullet after he had aimed at her face and she raised her arms up.
“He’d tell me if he couldn’t have me, nobody would,” she said. “As I’m telling you this, I can see it all clearly in my mind.”
Matsaw said she ran to a bathroom and locked herself in, with the man repeatedly firing at her again, continuing to fire even through the bathroom door.
“I thought I was going to die,” she said. “I thought I was never going to see my son again, I was never going to see my mother again.”
Matsaw said she was able to talk the man down, saving her life by de-escalating the situation.
She said the man is currently serving time for attempted murder.
“Violence is a learned behavior,” Matsaw said. “I went back to school. I worked to understand violence.”
Mentally, she said, she’s processed what happened in her past. Emotionally, she didn’t know how to be angry at first. She knows now how to make boundaries, and she’s learned not to feel guilty by choices her abuser made.
“I have accountability and a responsibility to the next generation,” Matsaw said. “You deserve to be in a healthy relationship. Don’t be afraid to ask to be treated better, to ask for respect.”
Scott Smith, executive director of the Bingham Crisis Center in Blackfoot with branches in Aberdeen and the Shelley/Firth area, opened the vigil by recognizing the board of directors and the staff at the center. He played the first of two recorded songs focusing on domestic violence, the first being “A Man’s Home Is His Castle” by Faith Hill.
Before bringing up Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll to read a proclamation from the city, Smith said the mayor has been a wonderful asset to help support the fight against domestic violence, and there is a “fantastic working relationship” between the center and local law enforcement.
Carroll said the number of people at the vigil was a true testament to the work being done at the center. His proclamation recognized the widespread impact of domestic violence, that it affects four million Americans nationwide and costs billions of dollars through various ways, seeking a coordinated community effort to put a stop to domestic violence.
“I hope and pray that we don’t have to come together for this reason next year or any year after that,” he added.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said county domestic violence numbers are down, with 66 calls this year in the months leading up to now. But he did show concern about the impact of a state Supreme Court decision that he said has changed the way domestic violence cases are investigated.
The court’s decision is in regard to misdemeanor arrests, with some exceptions to the rule that an officer could not arrest for a misdemeanor unless it occurred in their presence with domestic battery being included.
Blackfoot Police Chief Scott Gay also addressed his concerns over that decision, saying it was a devastating setback.
”My fear with that is that reporting on domestic violence cases is going to die,” Gay said. “My fear is that more domestic violence cases are going to happen.”
Gay said the court’s decision was damaging to the victims’ rights.
”We can’t help them like we need to, and that’s never been acceptable,” he said. “It leaves us with some poor options.”
He said a change in the state constitution would be the best option to reverse the decision when it comes to domestic violence.
”Get educated, have an opinion, and get the right thing done,” Gay added.
The second song played was a recording of Demi Lovato’s “Warrior.”
The vigil ended with the release of balloons into the air — 17 black balloons representing the number of fatalities from domestic violence, 20 purple balloons representing the number of men and women seeking shelter at the Bingham center because of domestic violence, and 25 white balloons representing the number of children sheltered at the Blackfoot facility.