Newer technology has expanded the type of procedures ear, nose, and throat (ENT) doctors can perform. Improved patient monitoring, less invasive procedures, higher-quality implants, and new advancements in ear surgery are just some of the trends delivering better outcomes and improved patient satisfaction for ENT patients.
Here are some breakthroughs that Brian Thomas, MD, an ENT, is delivering to his patients at Bingham Healthcare in East Idaho.
Surgical navigation and/or image guidance
New diagnostic tools are enjoying greater adoption by ENT doctors. One such innovation is the use of CT imaging to map out the sinus cavity and then use an intraoperative image guidance system. This allows doctors to effectively create an accurate image of the sinus cavity and determine possible solutions for chronic sinus problems.
“Essentially every patient that has sinus surgery has a CT scan beforehand,” says Dr. Thomas. “Intraoperative image guidance systems then use the CT scan information to create a 3D map of the sinuses. Once this is registered to the patient at the beginning of surgery, you can accurately track where your instruments are within the sinuses.”
These systems are steadily improving with increased accuracy, as well as additional features, including the ability to pre-operatively map a path to hard to reach sinuses and adjust the images during surgery to reflect areas that have already been opened.
Nerve monitoring
The monitors available in today’s market continue to be updated and improved, letting ENTs be more precise and confident during several types of surgery.
“Nerve monitoring allows intraoperative testing of motor nerves like the recurrent laryngeal nerve that moves your vocal cords, or the facial nerve that moves all the muscles of facial expression,” says Dr. Thomas. “This can be helpful in confirming identification of the nerve, as well as determining if it is intact and functioning. Nerve monitoring is important when you are operating near one of these important nerves, like in thyroid/parathyroid surgery, parotidectomy, or mastoidectomy.”
Magnetic septal-button
Nasal septum perforations can cause crusting, bleeding, discomfort, and can sometimes enlarge to the point where they affect the structural stability of the nose. Surgical repair is the definitive treatment, but is a difficult surgery that can have high failure rates.
“Septal buttons have been around for quite a while as an alternate solution to block the perforation and prevent symptoms,” says Dr. Thomas. “The traditional buttons were quite uncomfortable to put in, and sometimes even required general anesthesia. New magnetic septal buttons come in two pieces held together with a magnet. This makes placement much easier because you can just put one half in each side of the nose, and they will automatically come together when the magnets line up in the perforation. It is a very simple improvement that makes them work better and much easier to replace.”
Eustachian tube dilation
Eustachian tube (ET) dysfunction has long been a problem that have plagued many people. The Eustachian tube connects the middle ear space to the back of the nose and normally opens briefly several times a day to equalize pressure in the ear and drain any fluid. When it doesn’t open, normally people develop pressure, decreased hearing, effusion (fluid behind the ear drum), and can develop permanent hearing loss and changes to the eardrum.
“Medications like decongestants and steroids sometimes help, but many times they don’t, and we would need to make a hole in the eardrum, followed by placing a tube in the eardrum to overcome the ET dysfunction,” says Dr. Thomas. “ET dilation is a recently approved procedure that uses a balloon to stretch the ET and shows great promise at providing lasting improvement in ET function directly.”
About Dr. Brian Thomas, MD
Dr. Thomas is a board-certified otolaryngologist — an ear, nose, and throat specialist at Bingham Healthcare. He provides a comprehensive diagnostic and treatment program for all diseases involving the ear, nose, or throat. He sees patients of all ages in Idaho Falls and Blackfoot.
For more information, please call (208) 524-9400 or visit www.BinghamMemorial.org.