BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission was forced to cancel Tuesday’s scheduled meeting shortly after opening when City Attorney Garrett Sandow informed the commission that they had an incorrect phone number listed on their agenda for access to the Zoom presentation.
Following his recommendation, the commission quickly voted and then adjourned the proceedings without conducting any business.
Chairman Ron Ramirez explained that with several very important proceedings scheduled for Tuesday night, it would not have been fair or appropriate to continue the meeting without the public having full knowledge of what was transpiring or having the ability to listen in via Zoom.
All of the scheduled hearings will be forwarded to next month’s meeting unless it is determined that a special meeting should be called before that time, Ramirez said.
The next scheduled meeting for the commission is set for June 23 (the fourth Tuesday of each month is the normal meeting time for the commission) and a new agenda will be forthcoming listing all of the pertinent items on it.
If anyone has any questions pertaining to the cancellation or the upcoming meeting of the commission, please contact the city offices for clarification.