BLACKFOOT – The Eastern Idaho State Fair hosts a television guest star this year as well as one fair worker who had a cameo in the same TV show.
Don’t bother asking for an autograph because this TV guest star is the Big Top Funhouse. The funhouse belongs to Butler Amusements, the carnival company which provides the midway rides for the fair. It’s the same funhouse that provided the scary setting for the Netflix show “Stranger Things.”
In one of the show’s most memorable scenes, Police Chief Hopper lets the Russian bad guy stalk him through the eerily-lit funhouse at the Independence Day Fair during episode 7 of the show’s third season.
ON TELEVISION
Mike Brown, who is a Butler Amusements employee, played a three-second cameo role in the same episode as the funhouse's ticket taker, the same job he often does in real life.
“The show’s producers wanted to use more of our rides,” Sean Butler explained on Wednesday, “but the funhouse was the only one we had available in November.”
Because Butler Amusements travels to fairs all over the country, most of their midway rides were already committed during the time when the television show wanted to shoot its fair scenes.
The production staff for “Stranger Things” scouted the funhouse at last year’s Western Idaho State Fair and liked what they saw. In order to shoot the fair scenes for season three’s episodes six and seven, the producers of the show recreated an entire midway. They rented amusement rides from carnivals and amusement parks throughout the country, picking those which were in keeping with the 1980s setting of “Stranger Things.”
“Stranger Things” is the creative product of the Duffer Brothers production company. The third season fair scenes were all shot in November 2018 in Atlanta, and shown on Netflix in July 2019. The producers scoured the country for vintage midway rides to maintain the show’s 1980s setting and feel.
FINDING THE FUNHOUSE
The Big Top Funhouse is the one of several at the fair. To visit this amusement, start at the Needlecraft Building and walk toward the larger of the two ferris wheels and the roller coaster ride, leaving the classic carousel to your left. Keep to your right. The Big Top Funhouse is the one which is closest to the ferris wheel and roller coaster.
The words “Big Top” are displayed above its roof line and are lit up at night. If you look carefully, you will see the hanging sandbags which Police Chief Hopper used in his ambush of Russian agent Grigori.
BUTLER AMUSEMENTS
Despite the Big Top Funhouse's vintage atmosphere, it was actually built in 1998. Butler has been the sole owner of the funhouse.
“We’re a family business and this is our 49th year,” Butler explained. “Next year will be our 50-year anniversary as a business.”
The company is based out of Fairfield, Calif., a town on I-80 between San Francisco and Sacramento. It was founded by George “Bud” Butler and his son Earl.
Butler owns close to 130 rides, amusements, game booths, and food concession stalls. They travel mostly in the western half of the country to more than 50 events every year, including state fairs in California, Washington, and Idaho.