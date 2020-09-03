Christopher Nolan's latest release comes as Hollywood is gearing up the process to get movies back into theaters and on the heels of some of the major theater chains re-opening to the public, albeit under some very restrictive social distancing guidelines.
“Tenet” has been listed as a very intense action thriller that only a director such as Nolan could even approach Hollywood with as a project for a movie.
He sold the concept, spent a ton of money on the production and filming and then convinced everyone that the movie had to be shown in theaters rather than being released on video first.
The film exudes money to the extent that "gold bars" are dumped on a runway to show just how much money is involved in the plot, which is confusing and steers the view from one place to another without any consideration for confusion.
It is almost as if that was the intent from the very beginning. Like all of Nolan's previous movies, that is his style and he uses that style to perfection.
If you are a fan of Nolan's work, then you will be prepared for this type of movie and you will follow the plot with great intensity. If not, you could be left behind and feel that you will need to watch the show a second or even third time in order to be on top of all of the action.
The film follows the actions of an agent, played by John David Washington, who goes by the undercover name of the Protagonist and he has stumbled upon a plan that could rewrite all of human history.
He is captured by the enemy, tortured and beaten and eventually is taken to a remote facility and introduced to the concept of inverted objects. We look at an object and it is traveling forward through time along with us. That’s obvious from elementary school science class. But what if an object could go in the other direction through history instead? Apparently, objects have been doing exactly this, and the Powers That Be need to control it because if a bullet could be sent back through time, what happens if a nuclear weapon takes the same trip?
Teaming up with a mysterious partner named Neil (a charming Robert Pattinson), our hero tracks inverted objects to a villainous Russian arms dealer named Andrei (Kenneth Branagh). To get closer to this mega-wealthy madman, The Protagonist uses Andrei’s wife Kat (Elizabeth Debicki), who loathes her abusive husband but is being blackmailed into staying with him via threats that she will lose her son if she doesn’t do exactly what he says.
On a very basic level, “Tenet” is about the extremes of unmonitored power. When one becomes so rich and powerful that they can literally shape world events, why not try to shape world history too? Sound a little familiar? Andrei is very much cut from the same cloth as classic Bond villains, complete with unchecked opulence, Russian accent and snarling line delivery. Blend Nolan’s obsession with time-twisting high concepts and his love of classic action construction and you have some idea what “Tenet” feels like.
The film itself is very much like this for its entirety and thus, the view must be intent on following the story from the beginning in order to not be lost or misdirected as many of Nolan's movies can do. If you can stay on track throughout, it is a film that will keep you entertained from the beginning.
I rate this show a 4.5 on a scale of 1-5, but you must really follow the show to capture its full intent.