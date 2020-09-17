IDAHO FALLS – Tenlee Williams is the new Miss Russet in Shelley.
The Miss Russet Pageant is a tradition in Shelley and did not disappoint on Wednesday night. The pageant is a big part of the town’s Spud Day celebration, and while Spud Day was called off this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the pageant went on.
Shelley had nine senior girls from Shelley High School competing for scholarships, hometown glory, and a memory of a lifetime. The contestants this year were Bentley Weaver, Mazzie Colvin, Candace Christensen, Lauren Driscoll, Arianna Wilson, Tenlee Williams, Saydee Arave, Jordyn Watkins, and Sydney Hansen.
The pageant started with the contestants and their dance partners doing an opening number. Following the opening number, introductions of the judges — which included two former Miss Idahos — were provided by the emcee Gregg Nelson. Nelson provided information about each of the judges and how they became involved in pageants as well as information about each of the contestants.
Nelson moved the pageant along, using intermission time to provide facts about the time frame of their theme, the roaring ‘20s.
After providing some comic relief for the audience, Nelson turned the time over to the first flight of girls for their fitness routine choreographed by Terra Hulse to the song “Mr. Saxobeat.”
Weaver, Driscoll, Arave, Colvin, and Wilson would be the primary flight with each of them getting a moment to provide evidence of their physical fitness level. From dancing to push-ups and a few other fitness actions, each of the contestants provided the judges the opportunity to study their actions collectively.
The second flight followed with Watkins, Christensen, Williams, and Hansen moving onto the stage. They would complete the same fitness routine as the first five before moving into the talent presentations.
The first talent presentation was provided by Bentley Weaver who used her background in dance to perform a lyrical dance solo that looked as though it had ballet influence. Weaver’s performance had the crowd in cheers, leading into the second talent provided by Lauren Driscoll.
Driscoll played a modified version of the piano classic “Chopsticks” known as “White Water Chopsticks.” She played the entire solo from memory and made a very difficult song appear to be easy. Driscoll was cheered as she made way for Saydee Arave’s talent routine.
Arave performed a balance-beam routine because she used to participate in gymnastics. Arave used her experience on the beam to draw cheers from the crowd. She decided to put music to it because she also performed floor routines. Her poise appeared perfect from start to finish and performed a back flip dismount as the music ended. Mazzie Colvin would be the next to show her talents.
Colvin performed a tap dance routine that a friend and her choreographed. She also drew inspiration from the era and used the opportunity to dress the part. Her tap performance provided a whimsical feel to the evening and Colvin received cheers that shook the Civic Auditorium.
Arianna Wilson played music for the crowd with a not-so-traditional instrument — the harp. She played a rendition of a song that would remind people of an island getaway with the sounds she drew out of the instrument. She had everyone bobbing their heads to the sounds and for a moment, people were in paradise.
Jordyn Watkins provided a lyrical dance solo that she had dedicated to her cousin who had recently fallen victim to depression and had committed suicide. She picked a song that represented wanting to be able to reach out and help, choreographed with actions that spoke volumes. The emotions on her face were real.
Candace Christensen provided a humorous monologue from a piece written in the ‘20s. She came out dressed for the era and provided the crowd with the gift of laughter. Her piece was about the woman in the ‘20s and how they can do anything, how a man needs a woman, not the other way around. It made light of marrying the boss and finished with the line, “Now I just need to find someone who needs a stenographer.” The crowd cheered Christensen as she made her way from the stage.
Tenlee Williams came out and provided a unique dance number fully with hula skirt, and imitation flames to swing as she danced. Her hula dance was a modern twist on a traditional hula dance and she did not disappoint. The crowd loved it and was yet another unique performance.
The final talent to take the stage was Sydney Hansen who sang. She chose a song that she used to sing together with her grandmother. As she made her way through the song, the crowd prepared for the eruption of cheers that were to come.
The pageant moved to the poise and appearance section that followed the same order. Each of the girls would make their way across the stage posing in different spots for the judges to make their decisions as Nelson read their bio. Each of the contestants would reach the final position and draw a number for one of the judges to ask a question. Each of the questions that were asked revolved around their plans for service projects. The different projects ranged from helping younger children understand what it means to have a pet and take care of it, to suicide prevention, each of the girls provided answers surrounding their projects.
Following the poise and appearance portion of the pageant, the judges would make their final decisions. JaNelle Servoss would perform her final walk as Miss Russet before passing the baton on to Williams. First Runner-Up would be Bently Weaver, Second Runner-Up Mazzie Colvin, and Third Runner-Up Arianna Wilson.