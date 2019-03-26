In honor of National Doctors’ Day this Saturday, March 30, I would like to take a moment to honor and celebrate the essential role that our physicians play in caring for our community, and reflect on the tremendous impact they have on people’s lives. On behalf of everyone in the Bingham Healthcare family, I would like to thank all of our gifted physicians for their commitment, sacrifice, and hard work.
National Doctors’ Day marks the date that Crawford W. Long, MD, of Jefferson, GA, administered the first ether anesthetic on March 30, 1842. (He was performing a surgery to remove a tumor from a patient’s neck.) However, the first Doctors’ Day observance wasn’t until March 30, 1933 in Winder, GA, when Eudora B. Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond, decided to set aside a day to honor physicians.
Medicine is a fascinating field. More than just the application of science and technology, medicine includes a human element that makes being a doctor one of the most challenging, rewarding, and important professions in the world. Doctors are those who sign up to take on the stressful, intense, rewarding, and sometimes heartbreaking environment of healthcare. They are those who put every talent forward in order to save lives. We depend on doctors to heal us, make us feel better, and provide physical and mental comfort.
Throughout my career in healthcare, I have had the pleasure of working with many extraordinary doctors. I value their insights on the community’s health needs, their honesty, and their commitment to improving the health and well-being of all we serve. Every day I receive heartfelt thank you notes from patients who write about the compassionate care they have received from our physicians, and how their lives have been changed. I also have the opportunity to see our doctors giving people amazing gifts — delivering babies, helping children to grow healthy and strong, healing wounds, and providing people of all ages with hope.
Thank you for the sacrifices you make on a daily basis (that often go unnoticed) and for the high-quality and compassionate care you provide to our neighbors. Thank you for your willingness to be the world’s Good Samaritans. Your knowledge and dedication make all our lives better.
Please be sure to reach out and say thank you to your doctor(s). Even the smallest sign of gratitude, like sending a card or simple thank you note, can be extremely rewarding as it will help your physician to maintain perspective about why they have spent so much time and energy mastering their field of expertise.
At Bingham Healthcare, we are always pleased to offer peace of mind to you and your family by providing the best healthcare possible, and we take great pride in recruiting some of the best and brightest physicians in the world to care for you. Standing together with the rest of America, we say thank you and salute those doctors who have devoted their lives to the study and practice of medicine. Thank you for all that you do to keep our patients and community healthy.
Yours sincerely,
Jake Erickson, MBA/HCM
Chief Executive Officer at Bingham Healthcare