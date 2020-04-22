When I first saw the previews in the theaters about the movie “The Banker” I marked it as one that I really wanted to see.
I followed it for a while and when I found out that it was only going to be released in limited theaters, I started looking for it on video streaming and on DVD.
Boy, I am sure happy that I made that choice as I have had the opportunity to view the film, courtesy of a friend who has video streaming, and I have really enjoyed the movie.
This is based upon a true story, about a pair of revolutionary businessmen named Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, played by actors Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson and the pair were perfectly cast in their roles.
The pair devise a risky plan to take on the racially oppressive establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the true American Dream. With the help of Garrett's wife, they train a working class white man played by Nicholas Hoult to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire.
While this is going on, Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything that the four have built.
Directed by American filmmaker and writer George Nolfi, the film basically tells the story of the first African American bankers in the United States. They do so by financing and making funds available to African Americans to purchase homes and start businesses of their own.
While the film centers around a very volatile and hostile time in American history, the 1960s, it really began a decade before that, when the soldiers of World War II were first returning home from the war and had trouble finding employment and jobs that would allow for entrepreneurs to be successful and eventually purchase homes of their own.
While there were parts of the film that showed the difficult times of transition that this country went through on behalf of the African Americans, it was as honest as a film can be.
The filming was spot on and the acting was some of the best that I have seen from Samuel L. Jackson.
While this film is not currently showing at any theater in the area, due to the shelter in place orders that have the theaters shut down, it is available on video streaming and will surely be on the big screen when things begin to normalize in the future.
I encourage everyone who has a chance to view this film if for no other reason than to open your eyes and see a bit of history.
When things do begin to normalize, I also encourage you to visit www.royaltheaters.com and see the show times and seating arrangements for all movies as they return to the Blackfoot Movie Mill.
And don't forget to check out the great renovations that are taking place at the Paramount and Center Twin in Idaho Falls as well on Facebook.