One hundred three years ago, seventeen students started school in brand new School District No. 59. A district created just for them. Though this district only survived for eight years, it created a legacy that lives on.
At Furey, or Midway as it was later called, in the fall of 1916, there were, according to the census, 17 students of school age who lived many miles from any school. Geographically they were in School District No. 48 (Rockford) which territory had a small bit of railroad and telephone line, salvaged when Taber District No. 59 was created. These people were desperate because they needed a school as many of the children had missed two years of schooling and some even more than that. Since it was impossible to take them to a school, a school had to be brought to them. They applied to District No. 48 for a school, but No. 48 could not help because their finances and resources were exhausted. Their schools were overcrowded and they were paying their bills with deficient warrants. In other words, they were operating on the money they had hoped to collect on the next year’s taxes.
The Taber people then applied to the county commissioners for a district of their own which was granted on September 12, 1916, with William Delzer, C. Sandau and Jacob Gohl as trustees.
There was no money in the district with which to operate a school, so District No 48 offered the use of some of their old school desks which they had been forced to place outside of the schoolhouse to make room for their kids inside. Conrad Sandau moved the desks and benches to Carl Shafers’ shed where they were set up for classes while a schoolhouse was built. They were successful in getting a loan of $3,000, with which they built a very nice, one- room, frame school building on a cement foundation. The building was completed before winter set in and the school was moved from Mr. Shafer’s shed with Miss Yancey as teacher.
What a school this must have been with 17 students of all sizes and ages, from six years to grown boys and girls, all reading the same book about “The Little Red Hen.”
For the most part, these students were German-speaking and had to start at the bottom learning the English language, regardless of age. It must have been a headache for the teacher, for when she went home for Christmas she had drawn two weeks of pay in advance and never returned. A Mrs. VanBlaircome finished the term. A Mr. Sturgell taught the school during the years 1917-1918 and 1918-1919.
Like all the dry farmers on the desert, crop failure forced them to leave and the little school was closed. Years later, the building was sold to Jake Van Orden for $60, who moved it to his farm and made a barn out of it. The district finally lapsed in 1924.
Names of a few people who helped to build and patronize this school are: William Delzer, Conrad Sandau, Jacob Gohl, J.C. Struton, Carl and Jake Martins, Carl Schafer, Fred Kanner, the Strugell Brothers, a widow, Mrs. Link and others.
FUREY DISTRICT NO. 59
Dec. 1, 1916
NAME OF THE FAMILY: NAMES OF CHILDREN
Conrad Sandau: Jacob 20, Gus 14, Alice 8,Richard 7, Harry 6
John M. Schaffer: Benjamin 11, Pauline 8, John 6
Carl Martins: David 15, Carl 11, Jacob 7
Martins Jacob: Karaline 13, Sophia 7
Jacob Goth: August 17, Simon 15, Rosina 12, Reinhold 10
William Schaffer: William 16, Karaline 13, Joseph 10, Jacob 9, Guttlub 6
Joseph Mawrey: Dennis 8, Kessie 6
Russel Hamilton: Florence 9, Harold 6
Number of boys: 12
Number of girls: 5
Total: 17