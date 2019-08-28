BLACKFOOT — The carnival area on the west end of the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds had a lot of hardhats being worn Tuesday as Butler Amusements took on the big and heavy task of putting up the amusement area.
One of the more amazing tasks to watch is seeing workers putting up the big ferris wheel, putting metal pieces together like a giant jigsaw puzzle, yet it all seemed to go together quickly with the help of a giant crane helping put the pieces in place high up in the air.
That doesn’t mean just the giant rides have a lot of pieces. The smaller children’s rides have plenty of pieces to put together as well, like a very large erector set.
There was cleaning — lots of cleaning — with shiny pieces being polished, mirrors put in place on the merry-go-round.
There were prizes to be put out in the games area. Lots of prizes.
For the adults and even some of the younger adults, the important part of pre-fair preparation time can be about judging contests.
For the children and the young at heart, knowing the rides and games are going up means fair time is almost here.
The Eastern Idaho State Fair begins its 2019 edition Friday morning.