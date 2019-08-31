BLACKFOOT – Past all the booths, rides, noise and crowds of the Eastern Idaho State Fair lies a surprising and pleasant oasis of calm called The Garden.
Hiding beyond the petting zoo in the northwest corner of the fairgrounds, the University of Idaho Extension Master Gardener program created The Garden nine years ago and has run it ever since.
There are shaded picnic tables and a big cooler jug of ice water with cups. You can rest your sore feet and wet your dry throat while you gaze out on a beautifully tended garden full of near-perfect vegetables and restful flowers of all colors. Questions on gardening and growing things are encouraged.
FREE GARDEN HELP
The Garden is staffed and tended by volunteers, all of whom are Idaho Advanced Master Gardeners or agricultural experts from the University of Idaho Extension. Not only do these folks grow and tend the garden’s plants every year at the fairgrounds, they also provide free gardening advice and consultation.
For example, around 11 a.m. on the opening day of the fair, an older gentleman and his wife approached Marlene Lyksett, who is an advanced master gardener and the supervisor of The Garden.
“Can you tell me what’s gone wrong with these?” he asked, showing Lyksett a handful of unhappy strawberry plants with small leaves and distressed anemic fruits.
“How old are these?” Lyksett asked.
“Two years.”
“So, they should be at their peak,” she frowned. “When do you water them?”
“In the evening.”
“Ah! That’s probably why. Strawberries should be watered in the early morning, never in the evening. Wet leaves in the evening encourage fungus to grow, which can result in plants that look like yours.”
Both Fridays at the fair are “Ask a Master Gardener” days. The first of these has already happened but the second will be all day on Friday, Sept. 6. There will be several Idaho Advanced Master Gardeners on hand who will be happy to answer your questions and troubleshoot your garden problems. Don’t forget to bring problem plants or weeds you need identified with you when you come.
If you can’t make it on Sept. 6, then just drop by on the day you’re at the fair. There will be one or more master gardeners on hand the entire time. If there isn’t a demonstration or gardening talk going on, they will be happy to talk gardening with you.
GARDEN ACTIVITIES
The Garden offers a variety of talks and demonstrations this year at the fair. The schedule for the rest of fair week will be:
Sunday: Native Idaho plants at 3 p.m.
Monday: Salsa party at 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Garden fitness at 3 p.m.
Wednesday: Tomato tasting, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Thursday: Growing in containers, 3 p.m.
Friday: Ask a master gardener, all day
Saturday: Bees and their homes, 11 a.m.; and sharing the harvest, 3 p.m.
MEDITATION
The garden supervisor offers two different types of guided meditation every day, which is a perfect activity to reset your equilibrium during the frenzy of the fair. Each meditation lasts approximately 20-30 minutes.
The first is a walking meditation at 10:30 a.m. every morning. For those already familiar with more traditional meditation practices, the walking form takes you through a guided ambulatory experience involving all five senses. Each sense takes advantage of a different contemplative setting using several features of The Garden, including the orchard area, the wildflower “meadow,” and the many rose bushes.
The seated meditation is at 2:30 p.m. every afternoon in the “growing space” where most of the garden’s plants are grown. This is a more traditional form of guided meditation with deep and relaxed breathing and a guided contemplation centered on the features of The Garden.
Both meditations are suitable for both people with no prior meditation experience and those who are already familiar with some form of mediation.
Even if you don’t have the opportunity to attend a meditation, everyone at the fair is welcome just to stop by to sit a while and contemplate the quiet and the peace of The Garden.