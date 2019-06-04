Wallace Adrian Wright Jr., called “Wally,” had a desire to save history. He purchased the land and transformed Salt Lake City’s antique trolley barns into the shopping center still known today as “Trolley Square.”
When he first contemplated the old bus barns at 500 South and 6oo West in the late 1960s, the property had been operating essentially as a garage for the National City Line and later the Utah Transit Authority buses as well as Utah Power maintenance vehicles. The property was fenced off with barbed wire.
In a 1997 interview with the Salt Lake Tribune, he recalled, “ It was a junkyard. There was not a bush or tree on the place. When I told people what I was going to do with this property, they told me not to waste my time. I am glad I did.”
He continued, “People told me you can make more money building from the ground up, but I had developed a passion for saving buildings and I just could not tear the trolley barns down.”
During 1908, the barns were the headquarters of Salt Lake City’s electric trolley car system. Wright wanted to turn the barns into something similar to San Francisco’s Ghirardelli Square — a classic building, brimming with commerce. He was bucking the then-common practice among Salt Lake developers, who were more likely to tear down a historic building and erect a steel and glass box.
It was several years before Wally had the capital to buy the property. First he partnered with a businessman and later pooled money with some friends. For his determination, he became known as and was called “ Trolley Wally.” He would take advantage of historic buildings being demolished and would scavenge through the rubble for staircases, doors, cupolas, a wooden tub, iron archway, street lights, and even a bridge from a Tooele mine. These items along with refurbished trolley cars were incorporated into Trolley Square.
Trolley Square opened in 1972 with Wally Wright as owner and developer. He sold most of his interests in 1986 and the shopping complex is under management by S.K. Hart presently.
Wright is also known for the restoration of three historic buildings in downtown Salt Lake City: the Boston Building; the Judge Building; and the Commercial Club Building. He also had a hand in getting rides in Liberty Park and was instrumental in the creation of the Alpine Slide at Park City. He worked to transform St. Louis Union Station into a hotel, retail, and entertainment center.
The 1983 flood of the Great Salt Lake washed away his restoration at Saltair, that included a water slide, dance pavilion, and gift shop. National Geographic magazine published a photo of Wally paddling a canoe checking the damage of the flood.
Wally’s profession in real estate began when he worked for his father and with his brothers at W. Adrian Wright, Inc., Realtors in Salt Lake City.
Wally attended and graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City and went on to attend the University of Utah. Upon graduation from college, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and later served in the Air National Guard as a major.
Wally passed away March 24, 2019, at the age of 84. A burial service was held at the Salt Lake Cemetery March 30 and a final celebration of his life was a remembrance tribute at the Falls Event Center at Trolley Square.
A bit about Wally and his connection to Blackfoot: He was the second-born grandson of Wallace B. and Emma Moser Wright, residents of the Riverton farming community, who arrived here in 1916. Wally visited his grandparents’ farm when he was a youngster. Wally’s father, Wallace Adrian Wright, grew up in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School.
Sources: Obituary in the Salt Lake Tribune, March 27 and 28, 2019; his sister, Carolyn Wright Willey, Salt Lake City.