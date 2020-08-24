BLACKFOOT — Any time Karole Honas receives recognition for her 30-plus years of television journalism, she recognizes her husband Ken as well.
They’ve made a formidable team through six years at KPVI Channel 6, and especially 30 years at KIFI Local News 8.
In front of the camera, it’s mainly been the team of Karole and Jay Hildebrandt, a team that’s been consistent on local television news broadcasts for close to 30 years.
Given the nature of the journalistic profession with its unpredictable hours, hustling to cover the next story and then taking time to pull it all together to be presented to the public, that’s meant a lot of prime time spent away from each other for Karole and Ken. In the Honas household, that’s been understood.
It’s been that way through the better part of Ken and Karole’s 43 years as a married couple, starting just a couple of weeks after their wedding.
Behind the scenes, at home, it’s been Karole and Ken and their three sons — Kristopher, Karson, and Kreighton, although they’ve each gone their own ways with Kreighton being the last to leave the nest about 10 years ago — at their home off of Rich Lane east of Blackfoot.
When Karole bids farewell to the KIFI viewing audience for the last time Friday, she and Ken will begin adjusting to their “new normal.”
Karole was born and raised in Gooding, where her parents — Earl and Betty Lou Greenawalt — ran a hardware, furniture, and appliance store on Main Street for over 50 years.
“It was a great ‘Leave It To Beaver’ 1950s childhood,” Karole says.
She went to Gooding High School, graduating with 73 classmates who stayed good friends through the years. Karole — who stands 5’10” tall now — remembers all the girls then being short. Her mother made Karole go to kindergarten a year early because of her height.
“I was so tall she thought I would just be a freak, so I was a year younger than my classmates,” Karole says. “My father made me stand tall while I’d kind of crouch down wanting to blend in.”
She took advanced English at Gooding High, adding that writing came naturally to her.
“Anything that took communication was just like floating down a stream to me,” Karole says.
Between her junior and senior years she went to Girls State. Former Idaho Congressman George Hansen’s daughter encouraged Karole to run for governor of Girls State and was her campaign manager. Karole remembers the media in Boise interviewing her, and one of the questions involved what she planned on doing with her future.
“I didn’t know at first, and on a whim I said communications,” she says. “I went up to college at the University of Idaho and stuck with that theme. It doesn’t pay well, you’re always working holidays, the hours are terrible, the higher paying jobs are on the night shift. But I liked it and it was a natural for me.”
At the time, when she was a freshman, servicemen were returning home from Vietnam and going back to school. Two friends with experience in communications from Vietnam — Greg Williamson and Larry Gilstad — grabbed her hand as they entered the school’s radio/TV broadcasting program and said “she’s with us. I was the naive little sister, I was a balm for them. I had radio shows right off the bat.
“I was the first girl getting into television there, I was breaking some ground but I didn’t feel like I was. I felt like one of the guys.”
Ken — who goes more by the nickname “Skinner” — was born in Pocatello. His family moved to Blackfoot to focus on farming when he was in the fifth grade, and he’s lived in Blackfoot ever since aside from time at the UI.
He broke his back in a car accident in high school, severing nerves on both sides of his lower back, which has affected him ever since. The one thing it hasn’t done through the years has been to stop him.
Ken’s mother wanted him to be a lawyer, which wasn’t something he saw himself doing, so he got into ag business and was in school at Moscow for a couple of years. He came back to Idaho State University’s vo-tech program in agronomy.
Ken and Karole met when they both started going to school in Moscow, during the fraternity rush. They dated for the next three years.
They first met when Karole was a “little sister” for the Tau Kappa Epsilon house.
“He had just gotten out of a body cast, he was on double crutches,” Karole recalls. “I was walking behind him and it was like a bolt of lightning, it hit me, I was drawn to him and I hadn’t even seen his face yet. He comes in, he’s got his cowboy hat on, really shy, and I got underneath the cowboy hat and said ‘how ya doin’?’ I was just being myself. He must’ve thought I was crazy.”
“I thought you were a little odd,” Ken joked.
Ken pledged TKE, got his pledge pin, and if a girl got a guy’s pledge pin he had to come serenade the house to get the pin back.
“I accidentally spilled beer on him and I felt bad because I was supposed to be the hostess,” Karole remembered. “I told him bring me your stuff and I’ll wash it. He brought a big bag of laundry. I was separating his laundry and there’s his pin. I had him then. I called him up and said you have to come serenade, and he thought ‘I’ll die, I can’t do that.’ I said if you take me out I’ll consider it. So we went out.
“I told my girlfriends I just met the man I’m going to marry, it just slammed me. I remember the bolt of lightning. This was destiny, this was meant to be.”
They were married right after she graduated. She had a job interview two days after they got married. Two weeks later, she got her first TV job at KPVI Channel 6 in Pocatello.
“We have worked a split shift our entire married lives,” Karole says. “I spent more time with (KIFI co-anchor) Jay (Hildebrandt) over the last 30 years.”
Ken first started working for Simplot, spraying crops for about a year, then he started his own business doing custom application for about 10 years. Then he started his own construction business, called Ken Struction.
“That was kind of odd for me being as how my back was broken, but I managed just fine,” Ken says. “I did that for 30-some years.”
Ken’s been accustomed to hard work from an early age. It was pretty much expected growing up in farm country. He remembers times when he was 13 years old and involved in moving irrigation pipe, being left on the Fort Hall reservation for five days at a time. He grew up with a solid work ethic.
“That’s the way our kids were raised too,” Ken says. “When they were old enough to crawl up on a roof and start shingling, they did it. They didn’t like it at the time but they did it, and now they enjoy it.”
Karole recalled one night when Ken told her he wasn’t ready to get married, which left her wondering what gave him that idea. He thought she’d been hinting. The next night he popped the question, afraid he would lose her.
Ken said there was a time he’d discouraged Karole from getting into journalism, wanting her to go into some kind of business career.
“I wasn’t real excited about it back then, but that’s what she wanted to do so I supported her in what she wanted to do,” he said.
“The hours are awful, you’re never away from it,” Karole says. “I remember there was a microburst at the Episcopal church in Blackfoot late one night. I had to get something on it, so Ken ended up driving me out because I didn’t have my contacts in. But we got a great story on the LDS Church people cleaning up.”
They recalled a trip Karole and Jay took to New York City in January 1996 after KIFI became an ABC affiliate. They had been through a horrible week of weather, roads were closed, and Karole and Jay had to grab a ride from Pocatello to get back to Blackfoot.
“We dropped Jay off at a motel in Blackfoot,” Karole remembered. “I called and told Ken you will get me now, I’d just had it. The road was like a one-lane tunnel with the snow and the wind howling.”
Ken was reluctant to make the trip because of the conditions, but he grabbed their sons and did it.
“I said ‘hang on boys, here we go,’” he added. “That was a pretty tough ride home, tore off the front bumper.”
“And I said, ‘How could you be so irresponsible, you brought my babies out in this,’ after I’d insisted,” Karole said with a laugh.
Ken learned to go with the flow in adjusting to the life of being married to a TV journalist.
“Channel 6 wasn’t a big deal, it was a pretty big change with Channel 8,” he said. “There were different schedules, she couldn’t come home until late. I became a ‘soccer dad.’ I got used to it. After the kids were all gone it got kind of lonely, this is a big house to be all alone. It’s been that way for 10 years.”
“This life wouldn’t have been able to happen had it not been for Ken,” Karole says. “He was self-employed, he could drop his tool belt in the corner, come home early, run the boys wherever they needed to be. The boys never missed out on anything by not having me here. I think I’m the one that missed out on a lot. I don’t have any regrets, though I’m not sure I’d do it the exact same way again. It’s been a paycheck every two weeks we could rely on and insurance, it was good for security. The kids are thriving and happy and doing well.
“When it came to stepping up and being the dad, he had no problems stepping into that role. It worked and it worked very well.”
“She’s given me all the credit, but she deserves a lot of it too,” Ken said of Karole. “She’s done all the cooking all weekend. The people I’ve met over the years with her being in the business, I wouldn’t have been able to meet them otherwise. It’s showed a different world to me.”
With the effects of the severed nerves in Ken’s back, Karole said, people are amazed at the creative ways he’s been able to work construction.
“He’ll come up with a pulley system, he’s stacking blocks, he could figure out ways of doing physical things,” she said. “He refused to be handicapped. He has a high tolerance for pain. He will not be handicapped. He is the bravest man I’ve ever known, there’s no one with the inner fortitude he’s got. He bounces back in a way — you wish you could bottle that up.”
Their four-bedroom ranch style home on five acres covers 3,000 square feet. They started with 2,100 square feet. There wasn’t much of that building from the ground up Ken wasn’t involved in.
How does he see the adjustment now that Karole will be at home full-time?
“I’ll have to figure out how to sneak naps, it’s gonna be tough squeezing those naps in,” he joked. “The adjustment won’t be a big deal for me, it will be tough for her. We’re both just going to have to get used to it. I’ve been pretty much retired the last two years, I’ll do some puttering around in the shop. Being together 24/7, that’s never happened. It’ll be the first time in our married life.”
How does Ken look at Karole’s career now?
“I’m proud of her with what she’s done, where she’s been. She’s stuck it out. I know she loved doing what she was doing, she’s made me pretty proud.”
All Blackfoot was to Karole before moving to the area was knowing about State Hospital South. The couple decided to live in Blackfoot because they were looking for a piece of property to build a house. For them, it’s meant a good place to raise a family, with good schools.
“Channel 6 was more of a bedroom stop for me when it came to Blackfoot,” Karole says. “But when we had the boys, I became more committed. What’s good about Blackfoot are things like the Community Dinner Table. My church helped get that going. They saw a need, saw a lot of hungry people out there, we saw bridges being built in this community between different religions. No other towns have what we have, it was phenomenal. It makes me so proud of Blackfoot. That’s why you stay in a town like this.”
Karole plans on giving back more to the community now that she’ll have a lot more free time.
“We’ll do some dejunking,” she said. “I’m looking forward to being free, nobody will own me, I can do what I want when I want. I’ve never been able to participate because of the hours working in a town 30 miles away. I’d like to sing in the church choir. I can’t sing but the idea that I can do that now ... I’d like to serve on boards, things that would help the community. I want to take care of the community. Plus I’ll enjoy seeing grandchildren on a much more regular basis.”