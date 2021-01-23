BOISE – Gov. Brad Little held a press briefing on Friday to discuss the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in the state as well as efforts being taken by the Idaho Legislature to end the emergency declaration he has had in place during the pandemic.
Gov. Little noted some of the prominent ups and downs during the pandemic as well as the actions that have been taken in efforts to cut through the red tape and ensure the safety and prosperity of the Idaho citizen.
Little started by explaining that Idaho is at a turning point in the pandemic, inching closer and closer to the finish line.
“We are in the final lap of the fight,” he stated as he covered why he believes the current state of emergency needs to remain intact while the vaccines continue to roll out in the state. He noted that if actions are taken to remove the emergency declaration, the state will lose federal funding that has helped provide proper protective equipment as well as allowing the Idaho National Guard to be activated during the pandemic.
Little also said Idaho continues to lead the nation in financial outlook and was one of the least closed states in the nation during the height of the pandemic. He noted that the people of the state have been resilient during these pressing times and asks that they continue to fight with him for the betterment of the state and the citizens of Idaho.
He invited Major Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and the commanding general of the Idaho National Guard, to speak about the efforts the Guard has taken including offering security in the nation’s capital during the actions of civil unrest as well as performing security detail during President Joe Biden’s inaugural address.
Garshak explained that since the start of the pandemic, Idaho has called upon its troops to step up to the plate and take on different roles to allow the healthcare professionals to handle the personal care while the members of the Guard handle other tasks such as testing, administering vaccinations, preventative cleaning, and other logistical tasks.
He stated that if Idaho ends its emergency declaration, the funds needed to operate these units will disappear. He also said the Idaho National Guard will be activating another 200 troops to aid in the processes in higher population areas to continue to lessen the burden on the medical field.
Gov. Little reiterated that if the declaration is ended, the financial burdens will fall on the local governments to handle their specific situations — potentially making tough decisions to increase taxes on local taxpayer to secure the funds that would have come from federal dollars.
Little explained that the federal funds that are being distributed are Idaho tax dollars and will continue to be collected by the federal government, whether they are spent in Idaho or not. He wanted it understood that those tax dollars collected for emergency relief are collected and spent when an emergency declaration is made and will continue to be spent in other states even if Idaho’s declaration is ended.
Little spoke with honesty, putting the blame on legislators who he said are using audacious claims and falsehoods for political gain. During the briefing, he put blame on those who continue to use language that condemns the actions taken by his office to cut the red tape and notes that the actions of those who are trying to end the declaration will extend the timeline of making the vaccine available to the general public.
Little urged the people of Idaho to contact their local legislators and voice their opinions on the subject. He concluded by stating that he will continue to fight for the people of Idaho.