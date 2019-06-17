GOSHEN - For the last 32 years, the local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism has held an event in eastern Idaho that celebrates the knightly culture of the Middle Ages.
Members of the group meet up on a farm field in Goshen from all over the western United States and Canada. Their purpose is to recreate Europe's era of knights in shining armor, including medieval foot combat in full armor, swashbuckling with renaissance-style rapiers, traditional archery with longbows and wooden crossbows, feasting, dancing, and other historical activities.
This year's event, known as the Uprising War, started on Thursday and ran through Sunday. The June medieval celebration has rented the same farm for over 10 years. Before coming to the current location in northern Bingham County, the event used various parks, campgrounds, farms and ranches from Power County to Madison County.
"I've been doing this now for 30 years," said Allen Hall of Idaho Falls. Hall retired from the Idaho Halls Police Department three years ago. He is one of two leaders of the local chapter, which is known as the Barony of One Thousand Eyes. The name is in honor of eastern Idaho's No. 1 crop.
In the group, Hall is known as Duke Alan Youngforest. He is also the local baron. He runs the barony with Lynn Williams of Ammon, who is the local baroness and known at SCA events as Viscountess Avelyn ingen Uilliam.
Both Hall and Williams were elegantly dressed in the height of 13th century fashion and would be right at home at the court of King Richard the Lionhearted. Williams was sitting in a shady medieval pavilion watching the combat in full armor refereed by Hall
One of the armored fighters was Craig Thomas of Rock Springs, Wyo. He wore gothic fluted armor in the 15th-century style of medieval Germany. He made the armor himself using both cold-working and hot-forging techniques. Hand-crafted from 14-gauge steel, he started making his suit of plate last summer. Working on it in his spare time, it took a year to finish.
"I did most of the work cold but I had to work the steel hot to do the fancy rope-work," Thomas said. "Most of the fluting was done cold. I started making my own armor in 2011. My first suit was nowhere near this nice when I started."
To make the helmet, Thomas made the head in three pieces and welded them together. The visor was made separately and attached with sliding rivets.
The SCA has strict safety rules for the construction of armor, all of which must conform to minimum thickness standards as well as lining requirements using out-of-sight modern protective foam padding.
Friday morning's activities at the event included classes in various medieval crafts as well as a tournament of armored combatants using sword and shield, poleaxe and great sword. The weapons were not steel, but were made out of shaped rattan wrapped in duct tape.
By using rattan, the fighters can use full-force blows. They judge the force of the hits on their armor on an honor system. Rattan was selected as the SCA's weapon material since its fibers "broom out" when it breaks instead of splintering. Because of this splintering behavior, no sharp fragments are created if a weapon fails, thus avoiding any accidental puncture wounds.
Each fighter must go through a training period to learn how to safely fight and judge blows. After a combatant has trained, he or she must demonstrate safe fighting techniques before participating in the organization's fighting events.
The SCA is the world's largest living history group with chapters in over 20 countries. After armored fighters become authorized, they are allowed to compete in full-contact fighting anywhere in the world where the club holds events.
The local Uprising War get-together has a yearly attendance of a few hundred. Participants traveled from Idaho, Montana, Alberta, Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. Last year, the people who came the farthest were from West Virginia.
The SCA was founded in 1966 in Berkeley, Calif. It started out as a medieval tournament and going-away party for best-selling fantasy author Diana Paxton, as she left for a year in the Peace Corps. One of the attendees at that first tourney was Paxton's sister-in-law, the best-selling science fiction writer Marion Zimmer Bradley and her brother, the acclaimed American poet Paul Zimmer.
The people at that first event had so much fun as lords and ladies and knights in home-made armor that they decided to do it again and again. Soon, they ended up doing it enough that they turned into a club which was later incorporated as an educational non-profit. With a history of more than 50 years, the SCA is now international with over 50,000 members worldwide.
Members do more than medieval combat in armor. Participants also pursue Renaissance freestyle fencing using a type of saber-like steel blade known as a schlager. Members also pursue traditional archery, dancing, feasting, medieval cooking, creation of illuminated manuscripts, period casting and jewelry making, armoring, blacksmithing and bladesmithing, period music and numerous other crafts from the Middle Ages. Events are typically wars, tournaments, collegiums, dances, and feasts. These are held by local branches which call themselves baronies or shires.
Every six months, each SCA region, called a kingdom, hosts an armored tournament where combatants fight for the honor of becoming the regional sovereign for the next half year and crowning the person they championed as their consort.
The local barony, which stretches from Bingham County north to the Montana border, holds a weekly meeting and fighter practice every Thursday along the Snake River greenbelt in Idaho Falls. For more information on the local SCA group, call Alan Hall at (208) 524-1036 or send email to ah42@q.com.