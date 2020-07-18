One of the deciding factors on whether emigrants used Goodale's Cutoff or the traditional southern route of the Oregon Trail were the reports, false or otherwise, of skirmishes between settlers heading west and the hostile tribes of southern Idaho.
One of the most mentioned sites for these skirmishes was the area just west of American Falls, labeled 'Massacre Rocks'.
Very few actual skirmishes took place at Massacre Rocks, but many of the leaders of the different wagons trains feared the area because the rock formations appeared to be the 'perfect' site for an ambush or attack from warring tribes.
In actuality, this was a wonderful stopping off point for the emigrants because of the easy access to the Snake River, which through this area slows down dramatically offering ample time to use the water from the River for laundry and camping and of course fishing for a different source of protein for the travel weary emigrants.
The Snake River had much more to do with the travel arrangements of the emigrants than did any skirmishes between emigrants and hostile tribes.
The emigrants did take the time to carve names and dates into the rocks surrounding the area and many of those still remain and are under shelter from the Parks and Recreation divisions of the National Park Service and the site is a popular area for day trippers who reside in Idaho and make use of the ample camping and parking facilities.
Located along the Snake River west of American Falls, Massacre Rocks State Park features a famous configuration of boulders along the south bank of the Snake, known alternatively as Massacre Rocks, “Gate of Death”, or “Devil’s Gate.”
A famous spot along the Oregon Trail and California Trail during the middle 19th century, emigrants gave this name to the narrow passage of the trail through the rocks, from the fear of possible ambush by Native Americans. According to diaries of emigrants, settlers in five wagons clashed with Shoshone just east of the rocks on August 9th and 10th, 1862. Ten emigrants died in the fight, which involved four wagon trains. The skirmishes actually took place east of the park and not at Devil’s Gate as commonly believed, but the undeserved name stuck.
With the limited number of actual skirmishes taking place, the area gradually regained some of its luster in the eyes of the emigrants, but for the most part the area was used primarily by those emigrants who would eventually turn farther south and pick up on the California Trail instead of continuing on a more westerly route.
Actually settlers and the natives made use of the area for generations because the Snake River is accessible and relatively gentle in this part of its run, and the violent episodes were the exception, not the rule.
All that’s left of an extinct volcano, the rocks were often used as a campsite for wagon trains along the trail. Many emigrants carved their names and dates on the rock face, which is now protected by a shelter. The actual passage through the rocks is now the route of Interstate 86 along the south edge of the park.
Geologically the park was created during the repeated volcanic activity on the Snake River Plain. The rocks themselves were deposited in their present location at the end of the last ice age, approximately 14,500 years ago, during the catastrophic flood known as the Bonneville Flood, when much of Lake Bonneville surged down the Snake River. A notch in the cliff on the north bank of the Snake opposite the park was the site of an ancient waterfall of a side channel of the waters in the aftermath of the flood.
The 995-acre park also includes a visitor’s center describing the history and geology of the park. Massacre Rocks State Park offers access to the Snake River as well as a 50 unit campground with water and electrical hookups for RV’s, picnic areas, restrooms, and hot showers. Along the foot trails, you can see remnants of the original Oregon Trail on the south side of Interstate 86.
This area is just another example of the differing versions of events that took place during travel along the Oregon Trail and how those different versions have affected how we view history and the events that have carved out different views of the importance of the differing trails that emigrants took from the East as the great movement west by those emigrants and businesses as the west was booming.
Not to diminish the dangers and treacherous travel to the west from the Missouri River there are almost as many documented instances of the raiders who were not Native American that took advantage of the travelers looking only to loot the wagons of whatever they could take and salvage with traders in other areas.
Sure, there was the threat of hostile Indian attacks, but the threat of raiders of all kinds is what forced the emigrants to band together into Wagon Trains and the like in order to limit those skirmishes.
The Oregon Trail and others like it were definitely dangerous and by no means a trip for the fail of heart. Just imagine, bundling up all of your personal belongings, loading them into a wagon and setting off on a 2170 mile trip, mostly on foot where a 20 mile day was considered a good day and heading to an unknown area where you were going to start a new life on a whim.
It wasn't as if you could pick up the phone and have a home waiting for you on the other end of the Oregon Trail, all set to move into, you were most likely going to have to build a log cabin of some sort, by hand, in order to even have shelter on the West end of the trail.