BLACKFOOT – The Oregon Trail, an instrumental part of the settling of the American West — particularly the Northwest — usually had its beginnings along the Missouri River and any one of the several river ports that lined that river where wagon trains and groups of pioneers seeking land and riches in the west could depart.
The more that those groups could travel in large parties, the better for the success of the groups as they had many miles of treacherous terrain and had to travel through hostile Indian territory as well.
The groups would head out and once reaching Fort Bridger in Colorado, they would head north to the Little Muddy Creek area and then into the Wyoming Territory.
In the Eastern Sheep Creek Hills in the Thomas Fork valley, the emigrants encountered Big Hill. Big Hill was a detour caused by an impassable cut the Bear River made through the mountains and had a tough ascent often requiring doubling up of teams and a very steep and dangerous descent. U.S. Highway 30, using modern explosives and equipment, was built through this cut.
In 1852, Eliza Ann McAuley found and with help developed the McAuley Cutoff which bypassed much of the difficult climb and descent of Big Hill. About 5 miles (8.0 km) on they passed present day Montpelier, Idaho, which is now the site of the National Oregon-California Trail Center. The trail follows the Bear River northwest to present day Soda Springs. The soda springs here were a favorite attraction of the pioneers who marveled at the hot carbonated water and chugging “steamboat” springs.
Many stopped and did their laundry in the hot water as there was usually plenty of good grass and fresh water available. Just west of Soda Springs the Bear River turns southwest as it heads for the Great Salt Lake and the main trail turns northwest to follow the Portneuf River valley to Fort Hall. Fort Hall was an old fur trading post located on the Snake River. It was established in 1832 by Nathaniel Jarvis Wyeth and company and later sold in 1837 to the British Hudson’s Bay Company.
At Fort Hall, nearly all travelers were given some aid and supplies if they were available and needed. Mosquitoes were constant pests and travelers often mention that their animals were covered with blood from the bites. The route from Fort Bridger to Fort Hall is about 210 miles (340 km), taking nine to 12 days.
Once reaching Soda Springs, there was one branch of Lander Road (established and built with government contractors in 1858) which had gone west from near South Pass, over the Salt River Mountains and down Star Valley before turning west near present-day Auburn, Wyo., and entering Idaho. From there it proceeded northwest into Idaho up Stump Creek canyon for about 10 miles. One branch turned almost 90 degrees and proceeded southwest to Soda Springs. Another branch headed almost due west past Gray’s Lake to rejoin the main trail about 10 miles (16 km) west of Fort Hall.
On the main trail about 5 miles west of Soda Springs the emigrants encountered another cutoff that saved some of the travelers another mountain pass by using Hudspeth’s Cutoff (established 1849 and used mostly by California trail users) that took off from the main trail heading almost due west, bypassing Fort Hall.
This cutoff was used more by those heading toward Califorina and actually rejoined the better-known portion of the California Trail at Cassia Creek near the City of Rocks. Hudspeth’s Cutoff had five mountain ranges to cross and took about the same amount of time as the main route to Fort Hall but many took it thinking it was shorter. Its main advantage was that it helped spread out the traffic during peak periods, making more grass available.
West of Fort Hall, the main trail traveled about 40 miles on the south side of the Snake River southwest past American Falls, Massacre Rocks, Register Rock, and Coldwater Hill near present-day Pocatello. Near the junction of the Raft River and the Snake River, the California Trail diverged from the Oregon Trail at another Parting of the Ways junction. Travelers left the Snake River and followed Raft River about 65 miles southwest past present day Almo, Idaho. This trail then passed through the City of Rocks and over Granite Pass where it went southwest along Goose Creek, Little Goose Creek, and Rock Spring Creek. It went about 95 miles through Thousand Springs Valley, West Brush Creek, and Willow Creek, before arriving at the Humboldt River in northeastern Nevada near present-day Wells. The California Trail proceeded west down the Humboldt before reaching and crossing the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range.
There are only a few places where the Snake River has not buried itself deep in a canyon. There are few spots where the river slowed down enough to make a crossing possible. Two of these fords were near Fort Hall, where travelers on the Oregon Trail North Side Alternate (established about 1852) and Goodale’s Cutoff (established 1862) crossed the Snake to travel on the north side.
Nathaniel Wyeth, the original founder of Fort Hall in 1834, wrote in his diary that they found a ford across the Snake River 4 miles southwest of where he founded Fort Hall. Another possible crossing was a few miles upstream of Salmon Falls where some intrepid travelers floated their wagons and swam their stock across to join the north side trail. Some lost their wagons and teams over the falls. The trails on the north side joined the trail from Three Island Crossing about 17 miles west of Glenns Ferry on the north side of the Snake River.
The next section of the series on the Oregon Trail, Part 3, will be presented in Wednesday’s edition of the Bingham News Chronicle and will share information on Fort Hall and its role in the Oregon Trail.